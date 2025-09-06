LIVE TV
  • Meet Sanju Samson’s Wife Charulatha: A Journey from College Friend to Life Partner

Meet Sanju Samson’s Wife Charulatha: A Journey from College Friend to Life Partner

Cricket love stories are a huge topic that captures the interest of many even more than the players on the field and the tale of Sanju Samson and his wife, Charulatha Remesh, is no exception. Beginning as a mere college friendship, their journey culminates in a lifetime of closeness, respect and silent strength.

By: Last Updated: September 6, 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
A College Connection That Sparked It All
1/5

A College Connection That Sparked It All

Sanju and Charulatha met at first in the Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. It was a simple acquaintance at first but over time became a deep bond that was nurtured, which led to the start of their love story.

From a Facebook Message to Forever
2/5

From a Facebook Message to Forever

A mere Facebook message between Sanju and Charulatha led to their relationship. That is why that online conversation quickly became a multitude of memories, and friendship slowly made room for a solid and indestructible love.

Embracing Differences, Celebrating Love
3/5

Embracing Differences, Celebrating Love

The two had different religious backgrounds and instead embraced love more than the differences in society. It has been a respect and acceptance and individuality celebration relationship and the two have served as an example of what many people should aspire to be.

A Private Yet Memorable Wedding
4/5

A Private Yet Memorable Wedding

Sanju and Charulatha married on 22 December, 2018, in Kovalam, Kerala. This was a straight forward and private ceremony under the Special Marriage Act and only close family and friends were present-not in the limelight of the media.

Charulatha: Strength Behind the Cricketer
5/5

Charulatha: Strength Behind the Cricketer

Charulatha is a Master of Human Resources who has established her own career and managed to support Sanju, who is the main support of their family. By settling on a life not in the limelight, she is his ultimate fan, in the stands and in the background.

