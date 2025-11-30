Meet Sushmitha Bhat: Pranav Mohanlal’s ‘Dies Irae’ Actress Steals Spotlight as the Film Heads to JioHotstar OTT
Pranav Mohanlal’s much-awaited horror thriller ‘Dies Irae’ is quickly becoming the centre of attention as the film gears up for its OTT premiere on JioHotstar. Actress Sushmitha Bhat, known for her performances in multiple famous Kannada movies, plays a key role in Pranav Mohanlal’s latest Tamil movie. With Dies Irae set to add the new Jiohotstar OTT releases list, let’s learn more about Pranav Mohanlal’s actress Sushmitha Bhat.
Dies Irae OTT Release Date
Dies Irae, written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan and produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth, is all set to release on December 5, 2025.
Dies Irae OTT Release Platform
Dies Irae will premiere on the major OTT platform on Jiohotstar. Viewers can experience Rahul Sadasivan’s latest Jiohotstar movie from the comfort of home.
Dies Irae Cast
Dies Irae cast members include Pranav Mohanlal, Sushmitha Bhat, Jibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, and others.
Dies Irae Story
Rohan, an Indo-American architect, is left disturbed after the sudden suicide of his former classmate Kani. When he takes a red hair clip from her room, he begins experiencing terrifying supernatural events. With the help of Madhu—his neighbour who comes from a family of exorcists—he discovers that the vengeful spirit isn’t Kani at all. Rohan later uncovers a decomposed corpse, narrowly escapes an attack, and breaks the anklets to release the trapped spirit. But just as he prepares to fly back to the US, fresh signs of haunting reveal that his nightmare may be continuing.
Who is Sushmitha Bhat?
Sushmitha Bhat is an actress, model, and dancer known for her work in the Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil movie and television industries.
Sushmitha Bhat Early Life
Sushmitha Bhat was born in Chennai. She grew up in Udupi and later settled in Bengaluru. She holds an Electronics and Communication Engineering degree. She is a trained classical dancer, which she proudly shows during her on-screen performances.
Sushmitha Bhat Career
Sushmitha Bhat began her career in 2020 with the Kannada TV series Kavyanjali. She made her movie debut in the 2021 Telugu dance-drama Natyam.
Sushmitha Bhat Movies
Sushmitha Bhat works in multiple movies including Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, Love Marriage, Kaljiga, and Chow Chow Bath.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on publicly available sources and media reports. Release dates, cast details, and streaming availability of Dies Irae may be subject to change at the discretion of the filmmakers or the OTT platform. Readers are advised to verify details from official announcements or the respective streaming service.