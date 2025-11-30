Meet Sushmitha Bhat: Pranav Mohanlal’s ‘Dies Irae’ Actress Steals Spotlight as the Film Heads to JioHotstar OTT

Dies Irae Story

Rohan, an Indo-American architect, is left disturbed after the sudden suicide of his former classmate Kani. When he takes a red hair clip from her room, he begins experiencing terrifying supernatural events. With the help of Madhu—his neighbour who comes from a family of exorcists—he discovers that the vengeful spirit isn’t Kani at all. Rohan later uncovers a decomposed corpse, narrowly escapes an attack, and breaks the anklets to release the trapped spirit. But just as he prepares to fly back to the US, fresh signs of haunting reveal that his nightmare may be continuing.