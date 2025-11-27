Meet The Power Pack: Bigg Boss 19’s Fiercest Women Contestants
Bigg Boss 19 house has got an electric jolt in the form of a mixed and very dynamic group of women, all of whom are playing the extremely volatile game with their own different tactics and the combination of their backgrounds and the talent each one has.
The present season brings in well-known characters from different areas of life – the famous child actress Ashnoor Kaur, the Polish international star Natalia Janoszek, and the winner of the beauty pageant Nehal Chudasama. Moreover, the biggest social media personalities like the businesswoman Tanya Mittal and the influencer Nagma Mirajkar, whose personal links have already been made public, are intensifying the scenario.
Also included are the fiery Bhojpuri queen Neelam Giri and the senior actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who bring in both the vivacity of youth and the sagacity of experience. The interplay of these thirteen attractive women is not only a battle for the crown but also a strong indication of each one’s skill, and so they are going to pull through in the competition by forming complex alliances, having explosive quarrels, and the ever-watching eye of Bigg Boss over them, thereby creating a very high drama right from the beginning.
Ashnoor Kaur
A popular TV and film actress who began her career as a child artist and is now one of the youngest contestants. She is known for her roles in shows like Patiala Babes and aims to be the youngest winner in the show's history.
Tanya Mittal
An entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and beauty queen who was crowned Miss Asia Tourism 2018. She is a social media personality known for her fearless attitude and strong opinions.
Nagma Mirajkar
A well-known social media personality, dancer, and beauty/travel influencer with a large online following. She entered the show with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Awez Darbar.
Nehal Chudasama
A beauty queen and fitness enthusiast who represented India at the Miss Universe 2018 pageant. She is known for her confident demeanor and modeling background
Natalia Janoszek
A Polish actress, model, and TV personality who has worked in international cinema, including Bollywood films like Chicken Curry Law. She brought an international flavor to the house and was noted for her work in Dancing with the Stars.
Neelam Giri
A popular Bhojpuri actress and social media sensation known for her dance moves and vibrant personality. She is the "Dhak-Dhak Girl" of Bhojpuri cinema, ready to add glamour, fun, and energy to the house.
Kunickaa Sadanand
A veteran actress who has worked in films and TV for over 30 years, often stepping away to pursue advocacy. Known for her strong opinions and nicknamed "Raj Mata," she is ready to stand up for what she believes is right inside the house.
Malti Chahar
An Indian actress, model, and filmmaker known for her work in various regional films. She entered as a wildcard, adding a new element of competition and drama late in the season.
Farhana Bhatt
An actress and social activist from Kashmir, also a five-time national medalist in Taekwondo. She entered the house with a bold personality, declaring herself the winner, but was the first to be temporarily eliminated by the housemates.