Meet The Power Pack: Bigg Boss 19’s Fiercest Women Contestants

Bigg Boss 19 house has got an electric jolt in the form of a mixed and very dynamic group of women, all of whom are playing the extremely volatile game with their own different tactics and the combination of their backgrounds and the talent each one has.

The present season brings in well-known characters from different areas of life – the famous child actress Ashnoor Kaur, the Polish international star Natalia Janoszek, and the winner of the beauty pageant Nehal Chudasama. Moreover, the biggest social media personalities like the businesswoman Tanya Mittal and the influencer Nagma Mirajkar, whose personal links have already been made public, are intensifying the scenario.

Also included are the fiery Bhojpuri queen Neelam Giri and the senior actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who bring in both the vivacity of youth and the sagacity of experience. The interplay of these thirteen attractive women is not only a battle for the crown but also a strong indication of each one’s skill, and so they are going to pull through in the competition by forming complex alliances, having explosive quarrels, and the ever-watching eye of Bigg Boss over them, thereby creating a very high drama right from the beginning.