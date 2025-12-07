LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Meghalaya: Top 7 Reasons It Is India’s Most Loved Travel State

Meghalaya: Top 7 Reasons It Is India’s Most Loved Travel State

Meghalaya is no longer just a northeast secret. It is now India’s most loved travel state, winning over explorers with its dreamy landscapes, cloud-kissed mountains and unforgettable local warmth. From adventure seekers to culture lovers, Meghalaya offers an experience that feels pure, refreshing and completely magical.

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 7, 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Land of Floating Clouds
1/7

The Land of Floating Clouds

Meghalaya’s hills stay wrapped in soft rolling clouds that make every view magical. The valleys open up suddenly with mist drifting across the landscape. Travellers love the cool climate and soothing atmosphere throughout the year.

Asia’s Cleanest and Most Scenic Villages
2/7

Asia’s Cleanest and Most Scenic Villages

Mawlynnong’s spotless beauty inspires eco conscious travellers from everywhere. Traditional Khasi homes and flower lined paths make the village look like a natural painting. The community’s discipline and warmth make visitors return again and again.

The Waterfalls Galore
3/7

The Waterfalls Galore

Seven Sister Falls is a stunning cliffside waterfall where seven streams plunge together into a deep green valley. The water flows like silver ribbons that glow beautifully when sunlight touches them

The Adventure and Caving
4/7

The Adventure and Caving

From caving to trekking Meghalaya offers thrilling experiences with countless caves like Mawsmai Cave and opportunities for trekking, zip-lining, and boating, it's an adventure lover's paradise.

Living Root Bridges
5/7

Living Root Bridges

The centuries old root bridges are masterpieces of natural engineering. These living structures grow stronger with time and feel like walking through a fairy tale. The double decker root bridge has become a must visit attraction for hikers worldwide.

Crystal Clear Dawki River
6/7

Crystal Clear Dawki River

Enjoy boating on the unbelievably clear waters of the Umngot River in Dawki. It is perfect for photography and water activities.

Rich Tribal Culture
7/7

Rich Tribal Culture

Explore the distinct cultures, traditions, and cuisines of the Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia tribes. Festivals and food add an extra spark.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS