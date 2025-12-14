Mind-Blowing Geography: 6 Countries You Won’t Believe Are Smaller Than India’s Biggest Cities
India has many large cities. Some of the cities are too big—they are larger than entire countries. Today, we will look at the top 6 countries across the world that are smaller than well-known Indian cities.
Vatican City
Vatican City: Vatican City is smaller than Delhi. This country has an area of only 0.44 square kilometers.
Monaco
Monaco: Monaco City is smaller than Bengaluru, which is about 741 square kilometers.
Tuvalu
Tuvalu: Tuvalu is a tiny island nation of 26 square kilometers. It is smaller than Hyderabad.
Marshall Islands
Marshall Islands: The Marshall Islands are located in the Pacific Ocean. The country's pristine natural beauty continues to attract adventurers and nature lovers.
San Marino
San Marino: This city is smaller than Pune, which is about 485 square kilometers.
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein: Liechtenstein has a land area of 160 square kilometers. This country is smaller than Ahmedabad.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.