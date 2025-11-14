Modi Ji’s Gamcha Moment Steals the Show as BJP Celebrates Historic Bihar Election 2025 Win
The BJP secured a victory in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, prompting massive celebrations at the party headquarters. senior leaders including PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rekha Gupta and Rajnath Singh gathered to mark the historic win. Their ways of celebrating Bihar’s win have been listed below.
PM Narendra Modi in Bihar
Modi arrived at the celebration venue in Delhi as results confirmed BJP's decisive win in Bihar. He had a viral gamcha moment- he lifted his gamcha and swirled it proudly in the air, energising the crowd and symbolising his emotional connection with Bihar.
Amit Shah in Bihar
Amit Shah credited the win to booth-level workers and the NDA's organisational strength. He highlighted the success of BJP's campaigns focused on law and order and welfare delivery.
Rekha Gupta in Bihar
Rekha Gupta praised Bihar's women voters for giving BJP a strong mandate. She joined senior leaders on stage and congratulated local BJP workers for their efforts.
JP Nadda in Bihar
JP Nadda described the victory as "people-driven" acknowledging karyakartas for their relentless work. He said Bihar voters have rejected "corruption politics" and chosen stability.
Rajnath Singh in Bihar
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Bihar's voters and called the BJP victory a "win for peace, security, and stable governance."
