  • Modi Ji’s Gamcha Moment Steals the Show as BJP Celebrates Historic Bihar Election 2025 Win

The BJP secured a victory in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, prompting massive celebrations at the party headquarters. senior leaders including PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rekha Gupta and Rajnath Singh gathered to mark the historic win. Their ways of celebrating Bihar’s win have been listed below.

PM Narendra Modi in Bihar
1/6

PM Narendra Modi in Bihar

Modi arrived at the celebration venue in Delhi as results confirmed BJP's decisive win in Bihar. He had a viral gamcha moment- he lifted his gamcha and swirled it proudly in the air, energising the crowd and symbolising his emotional connection with Bihar.

Amit Shah in Bihar
2/6

Amit Shah in Bihar

Amit Shah credited the win to booth-level workers and the NDA's organisational strength. He highlighted the success of BJP's campaigns focused on law and order and welfare delivery.

Rekha Gupta in Bihar
3/6

Rekha Gupta in Bihar

Rekha Gupta praised Bihar's women voters for giving BJP a strong mandate. She joined senior leaders on stage and congratulated local BJP workers for their efforts.

JP Nadda in Bihar
4/6

JP Nadda in Bihar

JP Nadda described the victory as "people-driven" acknowledging karyakartas for their relentless work. He said Bihar voters have rejected "corruption politics" and chosen stability.

Rajnath Singh in Bihar
5/6

Rajnath Singh in Bihar

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Bihar's voters and called the BJP victory a "win for peace, security, and stable governance."

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

