  • Money Heist Berlin Season 2 RELEASE DATE, Cast & Plot: When & Where to Watch, Episodes & Story Details | Everything You Should Know

Money Heist Berlin Season 2 RELEASE DATE, Cast & Plot: When & Where to Watch, Episodes & Story Details | Everything You Should Know

Berlin Season 2 is OFFICIALLY on the horizon, and fans of the Money Heist universe are already buzzing with theories. A brand-new heist, new characters and a BIGGER game plan promise higher stakes than ever before. From rumored release timelines to cast returns, every update is sending social media into shock. Here are all the details related to its release date, cast, plot, story and more.

Published: January 29, 2026 17:33:16 IST
Money Heist- Berlin Release Date
Money Heist Berlin Season 2 RELEASE DATE, Cast & Plot: When & Where to Watch, Episodes & Story Details | Everything You Should Know

Money Heist- Berlin Release Date

Netflix has officially announced that Season 2 will premiere globally on May 15, 2026. All eight episodes will drop at once for binge-watching.

Money Heist New Title- Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine
Money Heist New Title- Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine

The second season carries the subtitle Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine. Unlike Season 1's Paris jewel heist, Season 2 shifts the action to Seville, Spain.

Money Heist- Berlin Plot
Money Heist- Berlin Plot

Berlin and Damián assemble the gang to steal a famous painting as cover for a deeper objective. Their real target is the Duke and Duchess of Málaga, who have tried to blackmail Berlin.

Money Heist New Season Cast
Money Heist New Season Cast

Pedro Alonso returns as the charismatic mastermind Berlin, leading his crew. Many original members are back including Keila, Damian, Cameron, Roi, and Bruce. New additions include Inma Cuesta (Candela) and actors playing the Duke and Duchess of Malaga.

Money Heist- Berlin: Filming and production insights
Money Heist- Berlin: Filming and production insights

Filming has taken place in Madrid, Seville, San Sebastian and other Spanish cities. The show continues the Money Heist universe with high-stakes robbery, strategy and character drama.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available reports, teasers, and media updates. Release dates, episode counts, and storyline details may change as per the platform’s official announcements. The information is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not imply any official affiliation with Netflix or the makers of the series.

