Money Plant Winter Care Guide: 6 Effective Tips for Healthy Growth
Money plants are easygoing and hardy, but winter can slow their growth and cause yellowing if care isn’t adjusted. Cold air, low light, and overwatering are the biggest challenges this season. With a few simple tweaks, you can keep your money plant lush, green, and healthy all year long.
Move It to Bright, Indirect Light
Winter sunlight is weaker, so place the plant near a bright window. Avoid harsh direct sun, which can scorch the leaves.
Reduce Watering Frequency
Cold weather slows growth, meaning less water is needed. Water only when the top inch of soil feels dry to prevent root rot.
Protect From Cold Drafts
Keep the plant away from open windows, AC vents, or heaters. Sudden temperature changes can cause leaf drop and stress.
Maintain Indoor Warmth
Money plants thrive in temperatures between 18–30°C. Make sure the room stays warm, especially at night.
Wipe Leaves Regularly
Dust blocks sunlight during winter when light is already limited. Gently clean leaves with a damp cloth every 1–2 weeks.
Avoid Fertilizer in Peak Winter
The plant rests during winter, so feeding can do more harm than good. Resume fertilizing in early spring when growth picks up.
Disclaimer
This article is for general information purposes only. Plant care requirements may vary depending on climate, indoor conditions, and plant variety. Always observe your plant’s specific needs and consult a gardening expert if problems persist.