7 Most Expensive Foods in the World That Cost More Than Your Entire House!
These days, food is luxury for some people. Some dishes around the world are priced higher than gold due to quality or unique style of preparation. These foods are often considered rare and symbol of high class. Here is a list of top 7 most expensive foods in the world that worth more than your entire house!
White Truffles (Italy)
It is known as the "diamonds of the kitchen". It is grown underground in specific regions of Italy and France. It can cost up to $4,000 per pound.
Almas Caviar (Iran)
It is extremely rare and sold in 24-karat gold tins. It was sourced from Iranian Beluga fish. It can cost over $25,000 per kilogram.
Saffron (Iran, Spain, India)
It is the world's most expensive spice by weight. It requires delicate hand-picking of tiny stigmas. It can cost up to $10,000 per pound.
Yubari King Melons (Japan)
It is grown in Yubari, Hokkaido, with perfect sweetness. It is often sold as a gift in luxury packaging. It costs around $27,000 for a pair at auction.
Fugu (Japan)
It is also known as pufferfish, a deadly delicacy if not prepared correctly. It can only be prepared by licensed chefs. It can reach $200 per serving.
Moose Cheese (Sweden)
It is produced only at a single farm in Sweden. Its limited production makes it extremely rare. It costs around $1,000 per pound.
Vanilla Beans (Madagascar, Tahiti)
These premium vanilla beans are fragrant and rare. The hand-pollinated flowers make it labor-intensive. It can cost around $600 per pound.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.