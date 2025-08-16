From Munni Badnaam to Baby Doll- 7 Most Iconic Bollywood Item Songs That Set the Stage on Fire

Bollywood’s most iconic item songs are not just chartbusters—they are larger-than-life spectacles that blend infectious beats, glamorous performances, and unforgettable dance moves. From Malaika Arora’s rustic yet electrifying Munni Badnaam Hui to Katrina Kaif’s sizzling Sheila Ki Jawani and Sunny Leone’s sultry Baby Doll, these numbers have redefined how music and cinema create mass euphoria. They transcend movie screens, dominating weddings, parties, and club playlists for years. With each release, these songs set new style trends, push the boundaries of choreography, and leave audiences mesmerized. They are more than just songs—they’re cultural phenomena that continue to inspire dance enthusiasts and music lovers across generations.