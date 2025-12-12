LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Ikkis to Tu Meri Main Tera: Top 7 Movies Releasing in Theatres in December 2025 Complete List

From Ikkis to Tu Meri Main Tera: Top 7 Movies Releasing in Theatres in December 2025 Complete List

December 2025 is turning into one of the biggest months for movie lovers with back-to-back theatrical releases you simply can’t afford to miss! From action films to high-voltage dramas, the year is ending with a blockbuster storm in cinemas. 

By: Last Updated: December 12, 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Movies Releasing in December 2025
1/9

Movies Releasing in December 2025

From Bollywood to Tollywood, here's a list of the top 7 movies releasing in theatres this December 2025.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri- Hindi
2/9

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri- Hindi

This film will be released on 25 December 2025. It is a romantic drama releasing on Christmas, expected to draw family audiences. It centers around love, emotional connections and destiny.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi- Hindi
3/9

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi- Hindi

It will be released on 19 December 2025. It is a quirky comedy-drama with a unique storyline around remarriage. It is filled with strong character driven moments and situational humor.

Mark- Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil
4/9

Mark- Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil

It is a major South Indian movie releasing on 25 December 2025. It is full of action and drama. It has a strong regional star cast expected to boost nationwide buzz.

Ikkis- Hindi
5/9

Ikkis- Hindi

It will be released on 25 December 2025. It is superstar Dharmendra's last ever film. It is based on a powerful storyline with intense emotional depth.

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany- Tamil
6/9

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany- Tamil

It will be released on 18 December 2025. It is an offbeat romantic comedy with a fresh concept. It blends love, humor and unexpected twists around "insured relationships."

Anaconda- English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
7/9

Anaconda- English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

It will be released on 25 December 2025. It is a creature-thriller with a mass-appeal storyline. it combines survival drama, suspense and high-tension action.

Karmaanya- Hindi
8/9

Karmaanya- Hindi

It will be released on 31 December 2025. The film's story focuses on choices, consequences and karmic justice. It is perfect for audiences who enjoy thought-provoking cinema.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS