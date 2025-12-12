From Ikkis to Tu Meri Main Tera: Top 7 Movies Releasing in Theatres in December 2025 Complete List
December 2025 is turning into one of the biggest months for movie lovers with back-to-back theatrical releases you simply can’t afford to miss! From action films to high-voltage dramas, the year is ending with a blockbuster storm in cinemas.
Movies Releasing in December 2025
From Bollywood to Tollywood, here's a list of the top 7 movies releasing in theatres this December 2025.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri- Hindi
This film will be released on 25 December 2025. It is a romantic drama releasing on Christmas, expected to draw family audiences. It centers around love, emotional connections and destiny.
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi- Hindi
It will be released on 19 December 2025. It is a quirky comedy-drama with a unique storyline around remarriage. It is filled with strong character driven moments and situational humor.
Mark- Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil
It is a major South Indian movie releasing on 25 December 2025. It is full of action and drama. It has a strong regional star cast expected to boost nationwide buzz.
Ikkis- Hindi
It will be released on 25 December 2025. It is superstar Dharmendra's last ever film. It is based on a powerful storyline with intense emotional depth.
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany- Tamil
It will be released on 18 December 2025. It is an offbeat romantic comedy with a fresh concept. It blends love, humor and unexpected twists around "insured relationships."
Anaconda- English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
It will be released on 25 December 2025. It is a creature-thriller with a mass-appeal storyline. it combines survival drama, suspense and high-tension action.
Karmaanya- Hindi
It will be released on 31 December 2025. The film's story focuses on choices, consequences and karmic justice. It is perfect for audiences who enjoy thought-provoking cinema.
