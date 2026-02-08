Movies Releasing This Valentine Week (9 Feb, 2026-15 Feb, 2026) in Theatres: From O Romeo to Tu Yaa Main | Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood & More
Valentine week 2026 just got filmy as romance, drama and chaos hit theatres back-to-back. From intense love stories to fun couple entertainers, this week’s releases promise something for everyone. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English films arrive together, making it a packed week at the box office.
Movies Releasing This Week in Theatres- 9 February, 2026 to 15 February, 2026
Here's the list of the top 5 movies releasing in theatres this week.
O Romeo- 13 February, 2026 (Hindi)
It is a romantic drama exploring modern love, misunderstandings and emotional conflicts. It features intense performances backed by soulful music.
Couple Friendly- 14 February, 2026 (Tamil, Telugu)
It is a light-hearted romantic entertainer focusing on relationships focusing on relationships in today's dating culture. It blends humor with emotional moments, making it an easy Valentine's Day watch.
Tu Yaa Main- 13 February, 2026 (Hindi)
It is a relationship-driven story highlighting emotional choices and personal dilemmas. It has a strong narrative focus with relatable characters and modern romance themes.
Wuthering Heights- 13 February, 2026 (English)
It is a classic literary adaptation bringing intense love and obsession to the big screen. It is known for its dark romantic tone and dramatic storytelling.
Sweety Naughty Crazy- 13 February, 2026 (Tamil, Telugu)
It is a fun-filled entertainer packed with romance, comedy and chaos. It focuses on quirky characters and unpredictable love situations.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.