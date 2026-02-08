LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Movies Releasing This Valentine Week (9 Feb, 2026-15 Feb, 2026) in Theatres: From O Romeo to Tu Yaa Main | Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood & More

Movies Releasing This Valentine Week (9 Feb, 2026-15 Feb, 2026) in Theatres: From O Romeo to Tu Yaa Main | Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood & More

Valentine week 2026 just got filmy as romance, drama and chaos hit theatres back-to-back. From intense love stories to fun couple entertainers, this week’s releases promise something for everyone. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English films arrive together, making it a packed week at the box office. 

Published By: Published: February 8, 2026 20:52:10 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Movies Releasing This Week in Theatres- 9 February, 2026 to 15 February, 2026
1/7
Movies Releasing This Valentine Week (9 Feb, 2026-15 Feb, 2026) in Theatres: From O Romeo to Tu Yaa Main | Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood & More

Movies Releasing This Week in Theatres- 9 February, 2026 to 15 February, 2026

Here's the list of the top 5 movies releasing in theatres this week.

You Might Be Interested In
O Romeo- 13 February, 2026 (Hindi)
2/7

O Romeo- 13 February, 2026 (Hindi)

It is a romantic drama exploring modern love, misunderstandings and emotional conflicts. It features intense performances backed by soulful music.

Couple Friendly- 14 February, 2026 (Tamil, Telugu)
3/7

Couple Friendly- 14 February, 2026 (Tamil, Telugu)

It is a light-hearted romantic entertainer focusing on relationships focusing on relationships in today's dating culture. It blends humor with emotional moments, making it an easy Valentine's Day watch.

You Might Be Interested In
Tu Yaa Main- 13 February, 2026 (Hindi)
4/7

Tu Yaa Main- 13 February, 2026 (Hindi)

It is a relationship-driven story highlighting emotional choices and personal dilemmas. It has a strong narrative focus with relatable characters and modern romance themes.

Wuthering Heights- 13 February, 2026 (English)
5/7

Wuthering Heights- 13 February, 2026 (English)

It is a classic literary adaptation bringing intense love and obsession to the big screen. It is known for its dark romantic tone and dramatic storytelling.

Sweety Naughty Crazy- 13 February, 2026 (Tamil, Telugu)
6/7

Sweety Naughty Crazy- 13 February, 2026 (Tamil, Telugu)

It is a fun-filled entertainer packed with romance, comedy and chaos. It focuses on quirky characters and unpredictable love situations.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS