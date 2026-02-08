Movies Releasing This Valentine Week (9 Feb, 2026-15 Feb, 2026) in Theatres: From O Romeo to Tu Yaa Main | Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood & More

Valentine week 2026 just got filmy as romance, drama and chaos hit theatres back-to-back. From intense love stories to fun couple entertainers, this week’s releases promise something for everyone. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English films arrive together, making it a packed week at the box office.