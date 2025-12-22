LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Movies with Intense Sex Scenes Available on Netflix: Bold and Intimate Moments Going Viral

Movies with Intense Sex Scenes Available on Netflix: Bold and Intimate Moments Going Viral

Packed with bold sex scenes, intense chemistry and raw emotions, these films sparked massive online buzz! They are not just for casual watching, and that’s why everyone’s curious. Viewers keep searching, rewatching and talking about these titles for their unapologetic adult themes.

Published By: Published: December 22, 2025 18:03:37 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Netflix Movies with Sex Scenes
1/8
Movies with Intense Sex Scenes Available on Netflix: Bold and Intimate Moments Getting Viral

Netflix Movies with Sex Scenes

Here's a list of the best 6 movies packed with intense sex scenes that are available on Netflix.

You Might Be Interested In
Happy Ending
2/8

Happy Ending

Happy ending is a film about a couple whose sex life is not good enough for the girlfriend, Loonie. That is, until, she and her boyfriend Mink have a steamy threesome where she orgasms for the FIRST time!

The Hunting Wives
3/8

The Hunting Wives

It is about a girl Sophie whose family moved to Texas and she becomes friends with a scandalous group of women. She ends up hooking up with one of the women named Margo for around 20 minutes on screen.

You Might Be Interested In
Obsession
4/8

Obsession

William begins a forbidden Dom/sub affair with his son Jay's fiancée Anna. This erotic thriller is a four-part series, with each part running about 40-ish minutes long, so it's a quick watch.

Fatal Seduction
5/8

Fatal Seduction

A married college professor named Nandi whose marriage isn't exactly in its prime goes on vacation with her bestie Brenda. There, she meets Jacob, a younger man with whom she starts an extremely sensual affair.

Fair Play
6/8

Fair Play

It is about two coworkers who are secretly engaged. Their relationship gets spiral when one of them gets promoted over the other. Their sexual tension is off the charts even as they grow to hate each other.

Subservience
7/8

Subservience

In this movie, Michele Morrone and Megan Fox have sex. Megan Fox plays a robot housekeeper named Alice and Michele Morrone's character, Nick, buys to help him with his house and kids while his wife's in the hospital.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The movies mentioned may contain mature themes, bold scenes, and content suitable for adult audiences (18+). Viewer discretion is advised. Availability of titles may vary by region and time on Netflix. This article does not promote explicit content and aims only to highlight films that have gained attention due to their storytelling and mature elements.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS