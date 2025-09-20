Navratri 2025: What Is The Hidden Meaning Behind Colors And Days?
Shardiya Navratri 2025 is going to start from September 22 and will conclude on October 2, spreading the traditional nine-day festival to ten consecutive days this year. This Hindu festival celebrates the nine different forms of Maa Durga with daily rituals, prayers, and vibrant colours, closing in the joyous festivities of Vijayadashami.
1 Navratri
• Date: September 22, 2025
• Day: 1 Navratri
• Form of Maa Durga: Shailputri
• Colour to Wear: White
• Symbolism: Purity
2 Navratri
• Date: September 22, 2025
• Day: 2 Navratri
• Form of Maa Durga: Brahmacharini
• Colour to Wear: Red
• Symbolism: Strength and Energy
3 Navratri
• Date: September 22, 2025
• Day: 3 Navratri
• Form of Maa Durga: Chandraghanta
• Colour to Wear: Royal Blue
• Symbolism: Calmness and Serenity
4 Navratri
• Date: September 22, 2025
• Day: 4 Navratri
• Form of Maa Durga: Kushmanda
• Colour to Wear: Yellow
• Symbolism: Joy and Happiness
5 Navratri
• Date: September 22, 2025
• Day: 5 Navratri
• Form of Maa Durga: Skandamata
• Colour to Wear: Green
• Symbolism: Prosperity and New Beginnings
6 Navratri
• Date: September 22, 2025
• Day: 6 Navratri
• Form of Maa Durga: Katyayani
• Colour to Wear: Grey
• Symbolism: Balance
7 Navratri
• Date: September 22, 2025
• Day: 7 Navratri
• Form of Maa Durga: Kalaratri
• Colour to Wear: Orange
• Symbolism: Courage and Determination
8 Navratri
• Date: September 22, 2025
• Day: 8 Navratri
• Form of Maa Durga: Mahagauri
• Colour to Wear: Peacock Green
• Symbolism: Compassion and Harmony
9 Navratri
• Date: September 22, 2025
• Day:91 Navratri
• Form of Maa Durga: Siddhidatri
• Colour to Wear: Pink
• Symbolism: Love and Kindness
