Netflix K-Drama Can This Love Be Translated Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Total Episodes & Is It Worth Watching?

When Love Gives You Tangerines star Kim Seon-ho returns to Netflix with a new K-drama, Can This Love Be Translated? The latest K-drama is raising expectations among fans of romance-led storytelling. Blending emotional drama with modern relationship dilemmas, the series explores whether love can truly cross barriers of language, culture, and personal baggage. 

Published: January 19, 2026 13:44:22 IST
Can This Love Be Translated Review
1/5

Can This Love Be Translated Review

Can This Love Be Translated? Has largely earned positive reviews for its visually striking presentation and gentle, emotionally nuanced storytelling. Blending humour, travel, and heartfelt moments, the Korean romance unfolds as a slow-burning love story.

Can This Love Be Translated Story
2/5

Can This Love Be Translated Story

Can This Love Be Translated? Centres on Joo Ho-jin, a gifted multilingual interpreter who excels at connecting people through language but struggles to navigate his own emotions. He is brought on board to work with Cha Mu-hee, a world-famous actress known for her confident, outspoken persona, which masks deeper emotional insecurities. As the two travel across countries while filming a reality dating show, their professional partnership gradually evolves into something more personal.

Can This Love Be Translated Cast
3/5

Can This Love Be Translated Cast

Can This Love Be Translated cast members include Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung, Sota Fukushi, Lee Yi-dam, Choi Woo-sung, and Hyunri.

Can This Love Be Translated Total Episode
4/5

Can This Love Be Translated Total Episode

Can This Love Be Translated? Consists of 12 episodes in total, which are streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

Can This Love Be Translated Worth Watching?
5/5

Can This Love Be Translated Worth Watching?

Can This Love Be Translated? Considered worth watching, especially if you enjoy slow-burn romantic K-dramas with strong chemistry and emotional nuance. Critics and viewers praised the natural rapport between leads Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung.

