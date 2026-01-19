Netflix K-Drama Can This Love Be Translated Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Total Episodes & Is It Worth Watching?

Can This Love Be Translated Story

Can This Love Be Translated? Centres on Joo Ho-jin, a gifted multilingual interpreter who excels at connecting people through language but struggles to navigate his own emotions. He is brought on board to work with Cha Mu-hee, a world-famous actress known for her confident, outspoken persona, which masks deeper emotional insecurities. As the two travel across countries while filming a reality dating show, their professional partnership gradually evolves into something more personal.