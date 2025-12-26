New Year 2026 Getaways Near Mumbai: 7 Stunning and Budget-Friendly Places for a Perfect Long Weekend Escape
As New Year 2026 approaches, Mumbai travellers are already looking for quick escapes to welcome the year away from the city’s chaos. Whether you’re craving misty hills, quiet beaches, luxury resorts, or adventure-filled breaks, there are several stunning destinations near Mumbai that are perfect for a long weekend trip for the New Year.
New Year Travel Ideas 2026
Take a look at the list of seven stunning places you can visit this New Year, offering the ideal mix of relaxation, celebration, and scenic beauty.
Lonavala
A classic favourite, Lonavala is perfect for a quick New Year trip with misty hills, luxury resorts, waterfalls, and lively house parties.
Alibaug
Alibaug is known for its serene beaches and villas, and those who are looking to celebrate the New Year by the sea with bonfires and sunset views.
Mahabaleshwar
Mahabaleshwar is a perfect long-weekend destination for families and couples, offering strawberry farms, panoramic viewpoints, and cool weather.
Matheran
Matheran is Asia’s only automobile-free hill station, offering peace, fresh air, and scenic trails, best for a calm and crowd-free New Year trip.
Bhandardara
Bhandardara is a hidden gem with lakes, waterfalls, and starry skies, an ideal place for nature lovers and offbeat travellers.
Igatpuri
Igatpuri is surrounded by lush green hills and forts, which is popular for scenic stays, treks, and peaceful New Year retreats.
Kolad
Kolad is for adventure seekers, which offers river rafting, riverside camps and energetic New Year celebrations with a thrill factor.