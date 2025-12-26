LIVE TV
New Year 2026 Getaways Near Mumbai: 7 Stunning and Budget-Friendly Places for a Perfect Long Weekend Escape

As New Year 2026 approaches, Mumbai travellers are already looking for quick escapes to welcome the year away from the city’s chaos. Whether you’re craving misty hills, quiet beaches, luxury resorts, or adventure-filled breaks, there are several stunning destinations near Mumbai that are perfect for a long weekend trip for the New Year. 

Published: December 26, 2025
Lonavala
2/8

Lonavala

A classic favourite, Lonavala is perfect for a quick New Year trip with misty hills, luxury resorts, waterfalls, and lively house parties.

Alibaug
3/8

Alibaug

Alibaug is known for its serene beaches and villas, and those who are looking to celebrate the New Year by the sea with bonfires and sunset views.

Mahabaleshwar
4/8

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is a perfect long-weekend destination for families and couples, offering strawberry farms, panoramic viewpoints, and cool weather.

Matheran
5/8

Matheran

Matheran is Asia’s only automobile-free hill station, offering peace, fresh air, and scenic trails, best for a calm and crowd-free New Year trip.

Bhandardara
6/8

Bhandardara

Bhandardara is a hidden gem with lakes, waterfalls, and starry skies, an ideal place for nature lovers and offbeat travellers.

Igatpuri
7/8

Igatpuri

Igatpuri is surrounded by lush green hills and forts, which is popular for scenic stays, treks, and peaceful New Year retreats.

Kolad
8/8

Kolad

Kolad is for adventure seekers, which offers river rafting, riverside camps and energetic New Year celebrations with a thrill factor.

