LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • K-pop group NewJeans: Meet the 5 Members of Rising K-pop Group

K-pop group NewJeans: Meet the 5 Members of Rising K-pop Group

K-pop sensation NewJeans features five talented members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. It is celebrated for its music, style, and global influence.

By: Last Updated: October 30, 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Minji
1/10

Minji

Minji is the leader known for her powerful stage presence and vocals.

Minji
2/10

Minji

Minji debuted with NewJeans in 2022, quickly gaining popularity for her charm.

Hanni
3/10

Hanni

Hanni, of Vietnamese descent, is recognized for her exceptional vocal ability.

Hanni
4/10

Hanni

Hanni also has captivating performances that resonate globally.

Danielle
5/10

Danielle

Danielle is known for her versatile talent as both a singer and rapper.

Danielle
6/10

Danielle

She captivates audiences with her charismatic stage presence and dynamic performances.

Haerin
7/10

Haerin

Haerin is recognized for her soothing and versatile vocal tone, which adds emotional depth to NewJeans' music.

Haerin
8/10

Haerin

Haerin's elegant stage presence and fluid performances contribute significantly to the group's distinctive sound and style.

Hyein
9/10

Hyein

Hyein, the youngest member, impresses fans with her powerful voice and confident stage presence despite her young age.

Hyein
10/10

Hyein

Hyein also captivates with her natural charisma and maturity beyond her years, making her a standout in the group.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS