LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bihar Election 2025: JD(U) Workers Celebrate Strong Hold in Bihar Poll Results with Traditional Sweets and Music

Bihar Election 2025: JD(U) Workers Celebrate Strong Hold in Bihar Poll Results with Traditional Sweets and Music

JD(U) secured a significant victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, emerging as a key force in the NDA coalition. The party’s strong performance was widely celebrated by workers and supporters across Bihar, reflecting confidence in Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Here’s everything you need to know about JD(U) lead celebration by workers and followers.

By: Last Updated: November 14, 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Celebrations at JD(U) Office
1/7

Celebrations at JD(U) Office

Supporters and workers gathered at the JD(U) office in Patna celebrating NDA's lead with music and dancing. Colored smoke and decorations featuring the JD(U) flag added to the festive atmosphere.

JD(U) Supporters
2/7

JD(U) Supporters

Thousands of enthusiastic JD(U) supporters turned up to watch and celebrate the election trends live. The celebrations extended beyond Patna to district and block-level party offices.

Traditional Bihari Celebrations
3/7

Traditional Bihari Celebrations

Traditional Bihari delicacies featured at the celebration points creating a warm and cultural vibe. Drums and dhol beats gathered crowds, with some seen performing traditional dances.

JD(U) Leaders' Speeches
4/7

JD(U) Leaders' Speeches

Party leaders credited the victory to the leadership of Nitish Kumar and the strength of the NDA alliance. There were public thanks extended to voters for reposing their faith in development and governance.

JD(U) Social Media Buzz
5/7

JD(U) Social Media Buzz

Photos and videos of celebrations at JD(U) headquarters went viral on social platforms. Supporters used hashtags like #BiharElection2025 and #NitishKumarVictory to share their joy.

Political Impact of JD(U)
6/7

Political Impact of JD(U)

The celebrations reflected JD(U)'s strong comeback in Bihar politics with significant seats won. The party vowed to continue focusing on development work and strengthening grassroots support.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS