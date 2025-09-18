OG: Action Thriller Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, Shocking Ticket Price | Check Details
The much-awaited action thriller, OG, is going to be one of the biggest releases of 2025, directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya. Starring Pawan Kalyan, the film has already created massive buzz among the fans. From the OG cast to the storyline, here’s everything you need to know.
OG Release Date
They Call Me OG is set to release on 25 September 2025 and is already making headlines due to its high ticket pricing and massive advance bookings.
OG Cast
OG cast includes Pawan Kalya in a never-before-seen avatar as Ojas Gambheera alongside Emraan Hashmi as Omi Bhau, Priyanka Arulmohan, leading actress as Kanmani.
OG Trailer
According to the source OG trailer is set to make rounds on September 20, 2025 and fans are eagerly waiting for its trailer.
OG Ticket Price
The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a substantial hike in theatre ticket prices for the movie. For special 1 am screenings, tickets are set to reach as high as Rs 1000.
OG Storyline
After staying away from Mumbai's underworld for ten years, boss Ojas returns to take revenge on his rival gang leaders
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on official updates and media reports. Ticket prices, release dates, and other details are subject to change as per the makers and cinema chains. Readers are advised to check the official sources and booking platforms for the latest updates.