OnePlus 15R Launch Date in India: Price, Features, Design, Display & More

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce its much-awaited OnePlus 15R in India, and anticipation is already running high among smartphone enthusiasts. The first teaser has already created buzz in the market. With leaks hinting at a sleek new look, a smoother AMOLED panel, a faster chipset, and improved charging speeds, the device is shaping up to be one of OnePlus’ most compelling launches of the year. Here’s a look at the expected OnePlus 15R launch date in India, price, features, and everything you need to know.