OnePlus 15R Launch Date in India: Price, Features, Design, Display & More
OnePlus is gearing up to introduce its much-awaited OnePlus 15R in India, and anticipation is already running high among smartphone enthusiasts. The first teaser has already created buzz in the market. With leaks hinting at a sleek new look, a smoother AMOLED panel, a faster chipset, and improved charging speeds, the device is shaping up to be one of OnePlus’ most compelling launches of the year. Here’s a look at the expected OnePlus 15R launch date in India, price, features, and everything you need to know.
OnePlus 15R: Display
OnePlus 15R is set to sport a 165Hz display, reinforcing its gaming-focused appeal. Rumours point to a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, delivering flagship-level fluidity and sharpness for both gaming and daily use.
OnePlus 15R: Battery
OnePlus 15R may have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with up to 16GM LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. According to media reports, the OnePlus 15R may have an 8,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging.
OnePlus 15R: Camera Features
OnePlus 15R may feature a 50MP and 8MP dual rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. Some other expected features include, metal frame, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and more.
OnePlus 15R Price (Expected)
As per previous trends, the OnePlus 15R price in India may start at Rs 45,000. OnePlus 12R started at Rs 39,999 and OnePlus 13R at Rs 42,999.
Disclaimer
The details mentioned above are based on official teasers and early leaks. Final specifications, pricing, and features may vary at launch. Readers are advised to check official OnePlus announcements for the most accurate and updated information.