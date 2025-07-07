LIVE TV
  • Oops! Celebrities Who Faced Wardrobe Disasters on Camera

Celebrities often face unexpected wardrobe malfunctions, and many of these “oops” moments are caught on camera for the world to see. From shoes slipping off mid-performance to torn dresses or broken zippers on the red carpet, these fashion mishaps can happen anytime. Memorable instances include Beyoncé losing her shoe at the Oscars, Emma Stone dealing with a broken zipper during the same event, and Carol Gracias experiencing a top slip during a runway show.

Beyoncé’s One‑Shoe Wonder: The 2005 Oscars Performance

A spotlighted Beyoncé descends the Oscars stage stairs, her elegant gown concealing a missing shoe while she continues singing flawlessly—capturing the moment she turned a potential stumble into an iconic display of professionalism.

Carol Gracias’s Poised Recovery: The Lakme Fashion Week 2006 Runway Incident

A candid runway photo capturing model Carol Gracias moments after her halter top slipped during Lakme Fashion Week 2006. She deftly grips the fabric to cover herself while maintaining composure and finishing her walk, illustrating professionalism amid an unexpected fashion mishap.

Emma Stone’s Zipper Mishap at the 2024 Oscars

Emma Stone accepting her Best Actress award at the 2024 Oscars, smiling gracefully despite a broken zipper on her Louis Vuitton dress—turning a wardrobe mishap into a charming moment.

Mark Hamill's Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction at the 2025 BAFTAs

Mark Hamill handles a surprising wardrobe malfunction with ease at the 2025 BAFTAs, continuing his award presentation after his pants slipped—showcasing humor and professionalism.

Lucy Liu’s Zipper Emergency at the 2004 Met Gala

Lucy Liu attends the 2004 Met Gala in a stunning Ungaro gown, which she had to be sewn into due to a broken zipper—turning a fashion emergency into a flawless red carpet moment.

Renée Zellweger’s Dress Disaster at the 2005 Oscars After-Party

Renée Zellweger faced a wardrobe malfunction at the 2005 Oscars after-party when her Carolina Herrera gown tore from the bottom. She covered the rip with her hands and ended the night with a home break-in after forgetting her keys.

Keanu Reeves Saves Kate Beckinsale from Wardrobe Mishap at Cannes 1993

At the 1993 Cannes Film Festival, Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard stepped in to help Kate Beckinsale discreetly fix a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet, showcasing true gentlemanly charm.

