Oops! Celebrities Who Faced Wardrobe Disasters on Camera

Celebrities often face unexpected wardrobe malfunctions, and many of these “oops” moments are caught on camera for the world to see. From shoes slipping off mid-performance to torn dresses or broken zippers on the red carpet, these fashion mishaps can happen anytime. Memorable instances include Beyoncé losing her shoe at the Oscars, Emma Stone dealing with a broken zipper during the same event, and Carol Gracias experiencing a top slip during a runway show.