Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro Launched in India: Price, Features, Reviews & More

Oppo officially brought its much-anticipated FIND X9 series to the Indian market, unveiling two flagship smartphones, the Oppo Find X9 and the Oppo Find X9 Pro. These devices mark a bold leap for Oppo, combining powerhouse performance with high-fidelity imaging and long-lasting battery life, strong processing power, and the fluid, intelligent ColorOS 16, all wrapped in a premium design. Here’s a look at Oppo Find X9 and the Oppo Find X9 Pro price, features, reviews, launch offers, and more.