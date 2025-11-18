Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro Launched in India: Price, Features, Reviews & More
Oppo officially brought its much-anticipated FIND X9 series to the Indian market, unveiling two flagship smartphones, the Oppo Find X9 and the Oppo Find X9 Pro. These devices mark a bold leap for Oppo, combining powerhouse performance with high-fidelity imaging and long-lasting battery life, strong processing power, and the fluid, intelligent ColorOS 16, all wrapped in a premium design. Here’s a look at Oppo Find X9 and the Oppo Find X9 Pro price, features, reviews, launch offers, and more.
Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro: Price in India
The Oppo Find X9 is priced at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 84,999. The higher-end Oppo Find X9 Pro comes in a single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model, costing Rs 1,09,999.
How to Buy Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro?
Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro are both available in India on Oppo’s online store as well as major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.
Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro: Features
Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro have MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipsets, leveraging cutting-edge 3nm process technology for top-tier speed and energy efficiency.
Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro: Camera
Oppo Find X9 Pro camera steals the spotlight with a 200MP Hasselblad-tuned telephoto lens, while both models support advanced video features like 4K at 120 fps with Dolby Vision.
Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro: Battery
Oppo Find X9 packs a 7,025 mAh cell, while the Oppo Find X9 Pro steps it up to a massive 7,500 mAh, both supported by 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Oppo also promises long-term battery health, claiming over 80% capacity retention even after five years of use.
Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro: Launch Offers
Customers can be rewarded with 10% instant cashback on the Oppo e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlet using SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and IDFC First Bank cards. Zero Down Payment schemes for up to 24 months, and Pre-order the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro before November 20 will receive a free Black Gold Gift Box worth Rs 5,198.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on available details at the time of writing. Prices, specifications, and features are subject to change without prior notice. Readers are advised to verify the latest updates from official sources or authorised retailers before making a purchase.