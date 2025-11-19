LIVE TV
  • Orry EXPOSED: Is He Gay? Age, Background & Why He Was Summoned by Mumbai Police

Orry EXPOSED: Is He Gay? Age, Background & Why He Was Summoned by Mumbai Police

Social media personality Orry has once again landed in headlines, this time for a ₹252 crore drug trafficking and money-laundering case. The Mumbai police has officially summoned him for questioning, after his name surfaced during investigation of high-end party circuits. Here’s a full breakdown of Orry’s bio, age, gay rumors and why he’s been summoned in this massive case. 

By: Last Updated: November 19, 2025 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Orry?
1/7

Who is Orry?

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a luxury lifestyle influencer and celebrity socialite. He calls himself a "liver," meaning someone who just lives life with no fixed profession.

Orry Age
2/7

Orry Age

Orry is approximately 25 years old. He studied at Parsons School of Design, New York. He comes from a well-connected and financially strong Indian family.

Is Orry gay?
3/7

Is Orry gay?

Orry has never publicly confirmed his sexuality, and he keeps that part of his life private. Orry himself once joked that people can think whatever they want- adding to the mystery.

Orry Drugs Case
4/7

Orry Drugs Case

Orry has been summoned by the Mumbai Police regarding a massive ₹252 crore drug trafficking and money laundering case. His name reportedly surfaced during questioning of individuals involved in elite party circuits.

Orry ₹252 crore Case
5/7

Orry ₹252 crore Case

The case involves international drug connections and crypto-linked money flow worth ₹252 crore. Orry has been called as part of routine investigation steps.

Orry's Future
6/7

Orry's Future

Orry will have to appear for questioning on the given date. Agencies may ask about his social circle, party attendance, and financial links.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

