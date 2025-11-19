Orry EXPOSED: Is He Gay? Age, Background & Why He Was Summoned by Mumbai Police
Social media personality Orry has once again landed in headlines, this time for a ₹252 crore drug trafficking and money-laundering case. The Mumbai police has officially summoned him for questioning, after his name surfaced during investigation of high-end party circuits. Here’s a full breakdown of Orry’s bio, age, gay rumors and why he’s been summoned in this massive case.
Who is Orry?
Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a luxury lifestyle influencer and celebrity socialite. He calls himself a "liver," meaning someone who just lives life with no fixed profession.
Orry Age
Orry is approximately 25 years old. He studied at Parsons School of Design, New York. He comes from a well-connected and financially strong Indian family.
Is Orry gay?
Orry has never publicly confirmed his sexuality, and he keeps that part of his life private. Orry himself once joked that people can think whatever they want- adding to the mystery.
Orry Drugs Case
Orry has been summoned by the Mumbai Police regarding a massive ₹252 crore drug trafficking and money laundering case. His name reportedly surfaced during questioning of individuals involved in elite party circuits.
Orry ₹252 crore Case
The case involves international drug connections and crypto-linked money flow worth ₹252 crore. Orry has been called as part of routine investigation steps.
Orry's Future
Orry will have to appear for questioning on the given date. Agencies may ask about his social circle, party attendance, and financial links.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.