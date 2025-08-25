(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 25 August 2025 LIVE: Bhagyathara BT-17 Monday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT FRIDAY 25-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Monday, August 25, 2025’s “Bhagyathara BT-17” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “BT,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Bhagyathara BT-17” lottery draw winners are listed below in full.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 25-08-2025: Bhagyathara BT-17 Lottery Prize Money Details
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Kerala State Lottery announced Bhagyathara BT-17 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- BL 377084
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- BK 605769
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No- BF 234394
Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Winner's Ticket No- BA 377084, BB 377084,BC 377084, BD 377084, BE 377084, BF 377084, BG 377084, BH 377084, BJ 377084, BK 377084, BM 377084
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0376, 0524, 2003, 3602, 3630, 3735, 4141, 5007, 6072, 6113, 6799, 6867, 7409, 7411, 7463, 8305, 8711, 8900, 9415, 9645
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0414, 1945, 3410, 3421, 4388, 9342
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0212, 0799, 0969, 1340, 1531, 1629, 2812, 2859, 3480, 3483, 4308, 4763, 5044, 5099, 5258, 6140, 6202, 6476, 6844, 7452, 7751, 7918, 8061, 8403, 8430, 8634, 8866, 9029, 9060, 9928
Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0076, 0100, 0124, 0189, 0360, 0392, 0408, 0419, 0589, 0629, 0717, 0802, 1192, 1299, 1435, 1453, 1747, 1753, 1783, 1799, 1841, 1871, 2211, 2391, 2457, 2616, 2777, 3048, 3219, 3280, 3505, 3890, 4440, 4820, 4928, 5371, 5491, 5641, 5676, 5685, 5804, 5851, 6073, 6309, 6331, 6468, 6793, 6820, 7091, 7162, 7177, 7204, 7231, 7421, 7501, 7557, 7797, 7959, 8047, 8197, 8223, 8431, 8862, 8901, 9182, 9306, 9336, 9343, 9368, 9393, 9431, 9664, 9780, 9824, 9920, 9996
Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0134, 0211, 0511, 0597, 0700, 0769, 0805, 0817, 0965, 0985, 1278, 1491, 1563, 1571, 1618, 1856, 1924, 2111, 2392, 2501, 2636, 2641, 2754, 2819, 3004, 3160, 3718, 3724, 4023, 4063, 4245, 4685, 4741, 4815, 4817, 5063, 5066, 5072, 5162, 5180, 5624, 5643, 5692, 5706, 5733, 6024, 6032, 6074, 6268, 6280, 6583, 6829, 6843, 7171, 7173, 7192, 7351, 7485, 7496, 7550, 7628, 7645, 7761, 7843, 7987, 8100, 8210, 8220, 8253, 8332, 8335, 8346, 8387, 8409, 8510, 8513, 8574, 8629, 8750, 8765, 8808, 9057, 9086, 9091, 9120, 9407, 9416, 9438, 9535, 9576, 9600, 9792, 9840, 9968
Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0102, 0239, 0367, 0609, 0758, 0825, 0892, 0991, 1113, 1130, 1169, 1186, 1228, 1247, 1355, 1512, 1538, 1541, 1720, 1732, 1905, 2015, 2242, 2303, 2418, 2432, 2498, 2550, 2571, 2576, 2578, 2770, 2793, 2795, 2855, 2870, 2910, 2994, 3000, 3013, 3061, 3233, 3237, 3256, 3303, 3385, 3473, 3527, 3539, 3569, 3570, 3817, 3886, 3914, 3948, 3956, 4088, 4205, 4239, 4247, 4248, 4317, 4351, 4358, 4475, 4540, 4576, 4683, 4751, 4759, 4811, 5069, 5107, 5132, 5248, 5278, 5319, 5330, 5356, 5378, 5387, 5591, 5615, 5633, 5693, 5827, 5927, 6000, 6020, 6057, 6326, 6422, 6481, 6491, 6533, 6570, 6632, 6854, 7042, 7071, 7073, 7104, 7122, 7149, 7305, 7445, 7450, 7558, 7634, 7741, 7828, 7910, 7989, 8091, 8092, 8326, 8547, 8591, 8617, 8645, 8718, 8809, 8815, 8932, 8935, 8973, 9102, 9190, 9194, 9269, 9278, 9290, 9313, 9356, 9420, 9437, 9451, 9555, 9608, 9669, 9758, 9795, 9843, 9911
Disclaimer
Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.