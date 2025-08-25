LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • (OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 25 August 2025 LIVE: Bhagyathara BT-17 Monday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 25 August 2025 LIVE: Bhagyathara BT-17 Monday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT FRIDAY 25-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Monday, August 25, 2025’s “Bhagyathara BT-17” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “BT,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Bhagyathara BT-17” lottery draw winners are listed below in full.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 25-08-2025: Bhagyathara BT-17 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000 

5th Prize: ₹2,000 

6th Prize: ₹1,000 

7th Prize: ₹5,00 

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

By: Last Updated: August 25, 2025 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kerala Lottery Result Today 25-08-2025: Bhagyathara BT-17 Lottery Prize Money Details
1/12

Kerala Lottery Result Today 25-08-2025: Bhagyathara BT-17 Lottery Prize Money Details

Kerala State Lottery announced Bhagyathara BT-17 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
2/12

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- BL 377084

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
3/12

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- BK 605769

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
4/12

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No- BF 234394

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
5/12

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner's Ticket No- BA 377084, BB 377084,BC 377084, BD 377084, BE 377084, BF 377084, BG 377084, BH 377084, BJ 377084, BK 377084, BM 377084

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
6/12

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0376, 0524, 2003, 3602, 3630, 3735, 4141, 5007, 6072, 6113, 6799, 6867, 7409, 7411, 7463, 8305, 8711, 8900, 9415, 9645

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
7/12

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0414, 1945, 3410, 3421, 4388, 9342

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
8/12

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0212, 0799, 0969, 1340, 1531, 1629, 2812, 2859, 3480, 3483, 4308, 4763, 5044, 5099, 5258, 6140, 6202, 6476, 6844, 7452, 7751, 7918, 8061, 8403, 8430, 8634, 8866, 9029, 9060, 9928

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
9/12

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0076, 0100, 0124, 0189, 0360, 0392, 0408, 0419, 0589, 0629, 0717, 0802, 1192, 1299, 1435, 1453, 1747, 1753, 1783, 1799, 1841, 1871, 2211, 2391, 2457, 2616, 2777, 3048, 3219, 3280, 3505, 3890, 4440, 4820, 4928, 5371, 5491, 5641, 5676, 5685, 5804, 5851, 6073, 6309, 6331, 6468, 6793, 6820, 7091, 7162, 7177, 7204, 7231, 7421, 7501, 7557, 7797, 7959, 8047, 8197, 8223, 8431, 8862, 8901, 9182, 9306, 9336, 9343, 9368, 9393, 9431, 9664, 9780, 9824, 9920, 9996

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
10/12

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0134, 0211, 0511, 0597, 0700, 0769, 0805, 0817, 0965, 0985, 1278, 1491, 1563, 1571, 1618, 1856, 1924, 2111, 2392, 2501, 2636, 2641, 2754, 2819, 3004, 3160, 3718, 3724, 4023, 4063, 4245, 4685, 4741, 4815, 4817, 5063, 5066, 5072, 5162, 5180, 5624, 5643, 5692, 5706, 5733, 6024, 6032, 6074, 6268, 6280, 6583, 6829, 6843, 7171, 7173, 7192, 7351, 7485, 7496, 7550, 7628, 7645, 7761, 7843, 7987, 8100, 8210, 8220, 8253, 8332, 8335, 8346, 8387, 8409, 8510, 8513, 8574, 8629, 8750, 8765, 8808, 9057, 9086, 9091, 9120, 9407, 9416, 9438, 9535, 9576, 9600, 9792, 9840, 9968

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
11/12

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0102, 0239, 0367, 0609, 0758, 0825, 0892, 0991, 1113, 1130, 1169, 1186, 1228, 1247, 1355, 1512, 1538, 1541, 1720, 1732, 1905, 2015, 2242, 2303, 2418, 2432, 2498, 2550, 2571, 2576, 2578, 2770, 2793, 2795, 2855, 2870, 2910, 2994, 3000, 3013, 3061, 3233, 3237, 3256, 3303, 3385, 3473, 3527, 3539, 3569, 3570, 3817, 3886, 3914, 3948, 3956, 4088, 4205, 4239, 4247, 4248, 4317, 4351, 4358, 4475, 4540, 4576, 4683, 4751, 4759, 4811, 5069, 5107, 5132, 5248, 5278, 5319, 5330, 5356, 5378, 5387, 5591, 5615, 5633, 5693, 5827, 5927, 6000, 6020, 6057, 6326, 6422, 6481, 6491, 6533, 6570, 6632, 6854, 7042, 7071, 7073, 7104, 7122, 7149, 7305, 7445, 7450, 7558, 7634, 7741, 7828, 7910, 7989, 8091, 8092, 8326, 8547, 8591, 8617, 8645, 8718, 8809, 8815, 8932, 8935, 8973, 9102, 9190, 9194, 9269, 9278, 9290, 9313, 9356, 9420, 9437, 9451, 9555, 9608, 9669, 9758, 9795, 9843, 9911

Disclaimer
12/12

Disclaimer

Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?