(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 25 August 2025 LIVE: Bhagyathara BT-17 Monday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT FRIDAY 25-08-2025 LIVE:

The Kerala lottery result for Monday, August 25, 2025’s “Bhagyathara BT-17” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “BT,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Bhagyathara BT-17” lottery draw winners are listed below in full.