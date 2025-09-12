Paired and Lethal: Why Su-57s Never Fly Alone – Russia’s Air Strategy Explained

Modern day wars are less about quantity and more about quality. Nations with advanced weapons laced with the latest technology are more likely to emerge victorious in an all-out war against their enemy.

Therefore, countries flock to buy weapons and other war-related products from developed nations or from countries that export these defense materials.

In this list, Russia holds a unique position. Continuing the legacy of the USSR, Russia maintains a strong presence in defense market. Weapons designed by Russians are considered one of the best in the world and are highly sought after by nations who depend on imports to bolster their defensive capabilities.

Now let’s take a look at Su-57, also known as Sukhoi Su-57, a fifth-generation aircraft from Russia.