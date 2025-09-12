Paired and Lethal: Why Su-57s Never Fly Alone – Russia’s Air Strategy Explained
Modern day wars are less about quantity and more about quality. Nations with advanced weapons laced with the latest technology are more likely to emerge victorious in an all-out war against their enemy.
Therefore, countries flock to buy weapons and other war-related products from developed nations or from countries that export these defense materials.
In this list, Russia holds a unique position. Continuing the legacy of the USSR, Russia maintains a strong presence in defense market. Weapons designed by Russians are considered one of the best in the world and are highly sought after by nations who depend on imports to bolster their defensive capabilities.
Now let’s take a look at Su-57, also known as Sukhoi Su-57, a fifth-generation aircraft from Russia.
Qualities of Sukhoi Su-57
The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian fighter jet and is one of the top planes in its class. It has two engines and can perform many combat tasks. It was made by Sukhoi under the PAK FA program, which began in 1999. Sukhoi calls it the T-50. The Su-57 is the first Russian military plane with stealth technology and is planned to be the base for future stealth fighter jets. (Image Credit - Wikipedia Commons)
Su-57: Next-Gen Combat Jet
The Su-57 is a fighter jet that can fight in the air and attack targets on the ground and at sea. It has stealth features, can move very quickly and sharply, fly at high speeds without afterburners, has advanced electronics, and can carry a lot of weapons. The jet is expected to replace the MiG-29 and Su-27 in the Russian military and is also being offered for sale to other countries. (Image Credit - Wikipedia Commons)
Su-57: Stealth and Agility
When designing the Su-57, Sukhoi used the Lockheed Martin F-22 as a model for a highly maneuverable stealth fighter. The jet has a wide, smooth body with two engines spaced far apart. Its horizontal and vertical tail fins can move fully, and the vertical fins are angled to reduce radar detection. The trapezoid-shaped wings have flaps, ailerons, and flaperons for better control. (Image Credit - Wikipedia Commons)
Nicknamed Felon
The Sukhoi Su-57 is nicknamed the "Felon" because NATO gave it a code name. NATO uses easy English names for Soviet and Russian military equipment to make communication simpler. The names are based on the type of aircraft; "F" stands for Fighter, and "Felon" was chosen for this jet. (Image Credit - Wikipedia Commons)
Why Su-57 Flies in Pairs
Paired flying is a core air combat strategy for Russia’s Su-57 stealth attack aircraft. Flying in pairs enhances pilots’ situational awareness, enables tactical role sharing, and provides mutual protection. Equipped with advanced radar and data links, two Su-57s can operate as a single, coordinated unit, detecting threats and executing attacks seamlessly. (Image Credit - Wikipedia Commons)