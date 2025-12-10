LIVE TV
Parenting Tips: 6 Words That Help Kids Grow Strong

The words children hear daily shape how they think, feel, and grow. Using simple, positive words can build their confidence, motivate them to try new things, and help them believe in their abilities. These uplifting words can become powerful habits for a happy and strong mindset.

December 10, 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
1/7

Brave

Teach them that being brave means trying even when things feel difficult or scary.

Kind
2/7

Kind

Remind them that kindness makes the world better — and it always starts with small actions.

Curious
3/7

Curious

Encourage questions and exploration, so learning becomes exciting instead of stressful.

Capable
4/7

Capable

Let them know they can handle challenges and improve with effort and patience.

Loved
5/7

Loved

Kids feel emotionally secure when they know they are loved for who they are, not what they achieve.

Smart
6/7

Smart

Praise their thinking, creativity, and problem-solving, not just marks — it builds true intelligence.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Every child is unique, and what motivates one may not motivate another. These suggestions are general and should be adapted to your child’s personality and emotional needs.

