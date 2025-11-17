LIVE TV
  • Pati Patni Aur Panga: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the Winners after a Concluding Finale

Pati Patni Aur Panga: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the Winners after a Concluding Finale

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerged as winners of Pati Patni Aur Panga after an exciting, drama-filled grand finale episode.

November 17, 2025 | 8:59 AM IST
PATI PANTI AUR PANGA WINNERS
1/9

PATI PANTI AUR PANGA WINNERS

Rubina and Abhinav won the reality series after an exciting finale that left the audience in a raw emotion following their entire run in the show where they impressed everyone due to their endless teamwork, maturity and, on-screen connection with each other; home viewers connected with the couple.

A Power Couple with Chemistry that Shines
2/9

A Power Couple with Chemistry that Shines

Throughout the seasons, viewers were consistently pleased with their genuine transparency and strong chemistry as the couple faced every challenge with assurance and grace while dealing with other competitors.

Audience Support Played a Big Part
3/9

Audience Support Played a Big Part

Rubina and Abhinav were fan - favourites and kept getting popular votes largely due to their fair reactions, humour, and strength in emotional and physical challenges throughout the tapes.

The Finale Brings Drama and Emotions
4/9

The Finale Brings Drama and Emotions

With a dramatic finale, hilarity, touching moments, and tough but optimistic competition, they end the season with the winners trophy in hand.

How They Performance Time the Other Contestants
5/9

How They Performance Time the Other Contestants

They remained steady under pressure while remaining composed in completing challenges in any situation, and maintained their dignity while having fall outs, helping them beat other deserving but inconsistent competitors in the home taping too.

Rubina and Abhinav’s Season Memorable Moments
6/9

Rubina and Abhinav’s Season Memorable Moments

Rubina and Abhinav produced priceless on - screen and real life moments through out the season, whether they were just being interations, hard discussions, and the also happy episodes.

What does winning mean for them
7/9

What does winning mean for them

Winning means another accolades for the couple, but reinforces their brand as a preferred power couple who maintain authenticity and realness, and show resilience onscreen.

Celebrations Begin as Fans Flood Social Media
8/9

Celebrations Begin as Fans Flood Social Media

Fans celebrated online, posting congratulatory messages, edits, and heartfelt appreciation for the couple’s inspiring journey and well-deserved triumph on the show.

DISCLAIMER
9/9

DISCLAIMER

This gallery is based on available reports and public information. Final outcomes or announcements are subject to confirmation from official sources.

