Pokemon Legends Z-A: Release Date, Price, How to Play on PC, How to Catch Pikachu & More
Pokemon Legends Z-A is one of the most-awaited games for Pokemon fans, promising a brand-new adventure of finding iconic creatures like Pikachu. With the theme of the futuristic Lumiose City, the Pokemon Legends Z-A lets players explore diverse Wild Zones filled with rare Pokémon with exciting treasures. Here is a full guide on Pokemon Legends Z-A release date, price, how to catch Pikachu, and much more.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Release Date
Nintendo will release Pokemon Legends Z-A on October 16, 2025. The game has a bunch of wild Pokemon for you to battle and capture.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Price
Pokemon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 price is $69.99 with features of improved performance, enhanced resolution, and a vibrant Lumiose City theme.
How to Play Pokemon Legends Z-A on PC
PC gamers can fully enjoy Pokémon Legends Z-A, as there is a Nintendo Switch version with a 60FPS patch that gamers can download.
How to Catch Pikachu in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Pikachu can be found in Wild Zone 3 in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Gamers will be able to find Pikachu in the south-eastern garden, which has a Roserade statue.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: All Zones
Pokemon Legends Z-A will have a total of 20 wild zones with Alpha Pokemon key features. Gamers can unlock the key features and the next level with that.
How Long Does it Take to Beat Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Gamers will take roughly 22 to 25 hours to beat Pokémon Legends Z-A., and if we talk about the ones that take across multiple zones/regions, it will take anywhere from 30 to 40 hours to complete.
All Pokemon Locations in Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 5
Pidgey can be found all over Wild Zone 5, Pidgeotto can be found on the rooftops, meanwhile Abra can be found on the rooftops in Wild Zone 5. If we talk about Venipede, it can be found in the small grass area near the entrance.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is based on publicly available game information and player reports about Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Zone names, Pokémon locations, and level details may vary slightly depending on updates or regional versions of the game.