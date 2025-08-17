LIVE TV
  Poorest Presidents In The World: Who Chose Simplicity Over Wealth

Poorest Presidents In The World: Who Chose Simplicity Over Wealth

Not all world leaders live in luxury. Some presidents are known for their humble lifestyles, modest wealth, and simple choices, proving that power doesn’t always mean riches.

August 17, 2025
1/8

José Mujica – Uruguay

Known as the “poorest president in the world.” Lived on a small farm instead of the presidential palace. Donated most of his salary to charity.

2/8

Manuel Zelaya – Honduras

Lived modestly compared to other world leaders. Came from a humble background in rural Honduras. Did not accumulate personal wealth during presidency.

3/8

Nicolás Maduro – Venezuela

Comes from a working-class background. Lived a simple life before politics. Relies on state resources for personal life but not known for lavish personal wealth.

4/8

Dilma Rousseff – Brazil

Former guerrilla fighter, modest lifestyle. No substantial personal wealth or property accumulation. Focused on public service over personal gain.

5/8

José Eduardo dos Santos – Angola

Started political life with modest means. Initially focused on serving country over personal wealth. Wealth accumulation controversy came later after presidency.

6/8

Lee Hsien Loong – Singapore

Salaries high but lifestyle moderate. Focused on national service and public work. No major personal luxury acquisitions publicly disclosed.

7/8

Manuel L. Quezon – Philippines

Lived a simple life despite being president. Known for integrity and dedication to public service. Personal wealth not a focus of his life.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

