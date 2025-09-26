Top 6 K-Pop Female Idols Trending In India Right Now: People Are Obsessed With Them
Korean artists are gaining fame worldwide, especially in India. These K-Pop idols are making waves with their style, talent and stunning stage performances. These have become influencers of fashion and trendsetters in music in India. Here’s a list of the top 6 K-Pop idols cherished by India’s youth:
IU (아이유)
She is a South Korean soloist with powerful performances and soulful vocals. She is popular for hits like LILAC, Palette and Blueming.
Jennie from BLACKPINK
She is the member of BLACKPINK, with a massive fan following in India. She is famous for her songs like Solo and DDU-DU DDU-DU.
Rose from BLACKPINK
She is recognized for her unique vocal tone and solo work like GONE and On The Ground. She is often featured in fashion magazines and social media interactions with fans.
Lisa from BLACKPINK
She is famous for dance, rap and stage energy. Her viral dance challenges and solo hits like LALISA and MONEY and increased her popularity.
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
She is the vocalist and leader of Girls' Generation. She is known for her consistent vocal quality and hits like INVU and Spark.
Hwasa (MAMAMOO)
She has given some popular solo tracks like Twit and Maria. She is admired for her confident performances and breaking stereotypes.
