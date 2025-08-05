Power, Wealth & Empire: Meet India’s Top 5 Billionaires — You Won’t Believe Who Secured 3rd Place!

Savitri Jindal & Family (Net Worth: $37.8 Billion)

Industry: Steel, Power, Cement (O.P. Jindal Group)



Savitri Jindal is the matriarch of the Jindal family and leads the O.P. Jindal Group, a conglomerate with core businesses in steel, power, and cement. As the wealthiest woman in India, her fortune is largely tied to the group's industrial operations led by her sons. The company has seen steady growth in infrastructure and heavy industries, fueled by India’s demand for construction and development materials. Her leadership, combined with the operational skills of her sons, has ensured that the Jindal empire remains robust. Savitri also maintains a strong political presence, adding influence to her already formidable business stature.