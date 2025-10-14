Premanand Ji Maharaj: From Virat Kohli to Badshah, Celebrities Who Visited the Spiritual Guru in Vrindavan

Premanand Ji Maharaj of Vrindavan has become a spiritual guide for many, including top Bollywood stars and public figures. Over the past year, celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Badshah, and Elvish Yadav have visited him to seek blessings and spiritual wisdom. Known for his teachings on devotion, peace, and the essence of life, Premanand Maharaj’s ashram continues to draw both devotees and celebrities who find solace in his words.