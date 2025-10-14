LIVE TV
  Premanand Ji Maharaj: From Virat Kohli to Badshah, Celebrities Who Visited the Spiritual Guru in Vrindavan

Premanand Ji Maharaj: From Virat Kohli to Badshah, Celebrities Who Visited the Spiritual Guru in Vrindavan

Premanand Ji Maharaj of Vrindavan has become a spiritual guide for many, including top Bollywood stars and public figures. Over the past year, celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Badshah, and Elvish Yadav have visited him to seek blessings and spiritual wisdom. Known for his teachings on devotion, peace, and the essence of life, Premanand Maharaj’s ashram continues to draw both devotees and celebrities who find solace in his words.

Virat Kohli
1/7

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket feeling relaxed and rejuvenated after visiting the Premanand Maharaj seeking spirituality of life.

Anushka Sharma
2/7

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, who is married to Virat Kohli, also visited Maharaj's ashram and was blessed by him. It deepened their spiritual connection.

Badshah
3/7

Badshah

The rapper Badshah went to the ashram with the hope of receiving blessings and guidance on his personal and professional life from Premananad Maharaj.

Mika Singh
4/7

Mika Singh

Bollywood singer Mika Singh visited Premanand Maharaj, who inspired him to chant Radha's name in a shared spiritual experience.

The Great Khali
5/7

The Great Khali

WWE wrestler The Great Khali went to the ashram and had deep spiritual discussions with Premanand Maharaj.

Hema Malini
6/7

Hema Malini

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini visited Premand Maharaj to receive blessings and spiritual guidance in a soul-cleansing encounter.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Information is based on recent media reports and public appearances. Celebrity visits are for spiritual or personal reasons, and details may vary depending on verified sources and personal statements.

