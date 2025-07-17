LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Priyanka Chopra never misses a chance to steal the spotlight with her bold, glamorous, and luxurious statement. Back in 2019, she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and left a lasting impression ever since. Her fashion evaluation at Cannes has been chic, classic, and contemporary flair.

 

 

 

 

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery
1/8

Cannes Diva

Priyanka Chopra has ruled the red carpets for a very long time, and her outfits are always the talk of the town. From bridal gowns to midi dresses, she combines confidence with glamorous looks.

Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery
2/8

Glittering Roberto Cavalli Crystal Gown

Priyanka Chopra made her Cannes debut in 2019 wearing a strapless black gown by Roberto Cavalli featuring a thigh-high slit and full train. She accessorised it with diamond jewellery.

Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery
3/8

Tiered Georges Hobeika White Bridal Gown

Priyanka Chopra made an appearance with her husband Nick Jonas; she dressed in a strapless white tulle gown by Georges Hobeika-reminiscent of bridal couture. She accessorised it with jewellery and a sleek ponytail.

Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery
4/8

Lavender Fendi Midi Dress

Priyanka Chopra stunned in a lavender Fendi midi dress with edges, sequins and a sheer cape. The bold blue eyeliner and the cocktail glam make her look elegant and chic.

Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery
5/8

Gunmetal Wrap-Around Gown by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Priyanka Chopra exudes the Cannes festival in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s wrap-around metallic gown. She enhanced her look with diamond jewellery.

Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery
6/8

Shimmery Orange Gown

Priyanka Chopra looks mesmerising in a shimmery orange backless gown by Tommy Hilfiger. She accessorised her outfit with statement gold Chopard earrings.

Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery
7/8

Power Couple Coordination

Power Couple made their polished couple style at the 2019 Cannes festival. The couple coordinated in white outfits, serving major couple goals.

Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery
8/8
Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery
Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery
Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery
Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?