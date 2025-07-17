- Home>
- Photos»
- Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks
Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival: Relive Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Fashion Looks
Priyanka Chopra never misses a chance to steal the spotlight with her bold, glamorous, and luxurious statement. Back in 2019, she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and left a lasting impression ever since. Her fashion evaluation at Cannes has been chic, classic, and contemporary flair.
Cannes Diva
Priyanka Chopra has ruled the red carpets for a very long time, and her outfits are always the talk of the town. From bridal gowns to midi dresses, she combines confidence with glamorous looks.
Glittering Roberto Cavalli Crystal Gown
Priyanka Chopra made her Cannes debut in 2019 wearing a strapless black gown by Roberto Cavalli featuring a thigh-high slit and full train. She accessorised it with diamond jewellery.
Tiered Georges Hobeika White Bridal Gown
Priyanka Chopra made an appearance with her husband Nick Jonas; she dressed in a strapless white tulle gown by Georges Hobeika-reminiscent of bridal couture. She accessorised it with jewellery and a sleek ponytail.
Lavender Fendi Midi Dress
Priyanka Chopra stunned in a lavender Fendi midi dress with edges, sequins and a sheer cape. The bold blue eyeliner and the cocktail glam make her look elegant and chic.
Gunmetal Wrap-Around Gown by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Priyanka Chopra exudes the Cannes festival in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s wrap-around metallic gown. She enhanced her look with diamond jewellery.
Shimmery Orange Gown
Priyanka Chopra looks mesmerising in a shimmery orange backless gown by Tommy Hilfiger. She accessorised her outfit with statement gold Chopard earrings.
Power Couple Coordination
Power Couple made their polished couple style at the 2019 Cannes festival. The couple coordinated in white outfits, serving major couple goals.