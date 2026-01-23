Pune Grand Tour 2026 Live: Full Schedule, Route, Race Timings, Road Closures and Where to Watch

Pune Grand Tour 2026 Live: Route

January 23 will see the race move into Stage 4 — the Pune Pride Loop, a leg designed to keep the action firmly rooted in the heart of the city, with no extended countryside stretches or chances to slip away unnoticed.

The 95-kilometre circuit will start at the Balewadi Sports Complex, pass through Baner and Aundh, cut into Shivajinagar, and then loop via FC Road and Karve Road before rolling through the heritage-rich area around Shaniwar Wada. The stage is scheduled to finish near Balgandharva Rangmandir on JM Road, placing the finale right amid Pune’s everyday bustle.