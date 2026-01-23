Pune Grand Tour 2026 Live: Full Schedule, Route, Race Timings, Road Closures and Where to Watch
Pune Grand Tour 2026 Live: The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is set to take over the city with high-speed action and large-scale arrangements, prompting major traffic changes and public interest. As cyclists gear up to race through key stretches of Pune, authorities have announced detailed schedules, routes, race timings and road closures to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pune Grand Tour 2026, including where to watch the race live and how to plan your travel around the city on race day.
Pune Grand Tour 2026 Live: Schedule
The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is set to kick off on January 23, bringing high-energy cycling action to the city. With professional riders competing across key routes, the event is expected to draw large crowds and lead to temporary traffic diversions.
Pune Grand Tour 2026 Live: Timings
Pune Grand Tour 2026 Stage 4 is set to begin around 12 noon, with race officials expecting the peloton and accompanying support vehicles to be on the move until roughly 4 pm. However, the exact finish time may vary based on the riders’ average pace and any neutralised sections along the route.
Pune Grand Tour 2026 Live: Route
January 23 will see the race move into Stage 4 — the Pune Pride Loop, a leg designed to keep the action firmly rooted in the heart of the city, with no extended countryside stretches or chances to slip away unnoticed.
The 95-kilometre circuit will start at the Balewadi Sports Complex, pass through Baner and Aundh, cut into Shivajinagar, and then loop via FC Road and Karve Road before rolling through the heritage-rich area around Shaniwar Wada. The stage is scheduled to finish near Balgandharva Rangmandir on JM Road, placing the finale right amid Pune’s everyday bustle.
Where to Watch Pune Grand Tour 2026 Live?
The Pune Grand Tour 2026 race is being streamed live across India on JioHotstar, while television viewers can catch the action on Star Sports 3, which will air race highlights, expert commentary and on-ground visuals from across the course. Fans can also follow the competition through the event’s official live race tracker, available on its website, offering real-time updates on rider positions, time gaps and overall stage progress.
Pune Grand Tour 2026 Live: Roads Close
From 12 pm to 4 pm, rolling road closures will be in place across several busy parts of the city. Key stretches including Balewadi High Street, Baner Road, Wakad, Aundh, Shivajinagar, FC Road, JM Road, Karve Road and Tilak Road will either be fully shut or face major traffic diversions. Parts of Camp and Ghorpadi will also be affected.
Parking will be prohibited along the entire race route. Police have urged commuters to use peripheral roads, internal arterial routes and the old Pune–Mumbai Highway wherever possible. Motorists should brace for intermittent stoppages rather than continuous closures, with delays expected throughout the afternoon.