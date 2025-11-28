Raha To Neer: Adorable New-Bollywood Gen Star Kids Who Will Steal The Spotlight In Future
The next generation of Bollywood royalty is here! From Taimur and Jeh to little stars like Raha, Dua, Saraayah, Lara, Neer and Malti ,these celebrity kids are already shaping pop culture. As the heirs to India’s biggest film dynasties, they’re set to define the future of fame, trends and stardom.
Raha Kapoor
She is the daughter of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, born in November 2022. The couple has kept her face shielded from the media, but her name, which means "path" in Sanskrit, was revealed by her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor.
Dua Padukone Singh
She is the daughter of global cinema stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who welcomed her in late 2024. Her name means "prayer" in Hindi and Urdu, symbolizing that she is the answer to her parents' wishes.
Saraayah Malhotra
The daughter of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, her name was recently announced to the public (November 2025). Derived from Hebrew, her name means "God's princess" and is a combination of her parents' names (Sidharth + Kiara = Saraayah).
Lara Dhawan
She is the daughter of actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, designer Natasha Dalal, welcomed in mid-2024. Varun revealed her name was chosen after he composed a lullaby for her; the name is said to mean "grace" and "protection."
NEER Chadha
He is the son of actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha, born in late 2025. The name means "water" in Sanskrit, symbolizing purity, and is also a blend of the first syllable of Neeti (Parineeti's birth name) and Raghav.
MALTI Marie Chopra Jonas
She is the daughter of global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and musician Nick Jonas, welcomed via surrogate in 2022. Her first name honors Priyanka's mother, while her middle name, Marie, honors Nick's mother.
Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi
He is the elder son of the famous couple, known for his early media popularity and candid paparazzi photos. Born in 2016, his lineage connects him to both the Kapoor film family and the Pataudi Nawab heritage.
Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi (Jeh)
The younger son, born in 2021, whose name announcement created significant media buzz. He is often spotted with his mother and is known for his mischievous and adorable expressions.