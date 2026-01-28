LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Rashmika Mandanna’s 6 Hot & Sizzling Date Night Looks You Can Easily Recreate

Rashmika Mandanna’s 6 Hot & Sizzling Date Night Looks You Can Easily Recreate

Rashmika Mandanna has evolved from a girl next door star to a full blown fashion icon. From red carpet glamour to sultry photoshoots the actress knows how to carry bold and sexy looks with confidence and grace. Here are Rashmika Mandanna’s five hottest looks that fans still cannot stop talking about.

Published By: Published: January 28, 2026 17:47:08 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Slay in black
1/6
Rashmika Mandanna’s 6 Hot & Sizzling Date Night Looks You Can Easily Recreate

Slay in black

Turn heads in an elegant black gown featuring sheer mesh accents and a striking thigh high slit for a powerful yet refined appearance.

You Might Be Interested In
Romantic vibes
2/6

Romantic vibes

Channel contemporary romance in a halterneck mini dress with red and white checks layered under a statement overcoat with dramatic balloon sleeves.

Glam Look
3/6

Glam Look

Step up your date night fashion with a fitted leather dress detailed with a front zip delivering a confident and edgy vibe.

You Might Be Interested In
Fun & Cozy Look
4/6

Fun & Cozy Look

Add a touch of fun to your evening look by styling a printed crop top with high waisted bell bottom jeans for a playful and energetic outfit.

Bold Look
5/6

Bold Look

Own the night in a statement black corset designed to accentuate your silhouette styled with a structured overcoat and shimmering pants for a glamorous finish.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS