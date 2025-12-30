LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Realme 16 Pro Arrives With 200MP Portrait Camera and Premium Design | In Photos

Realme 16 Pro Arrives With 200MP Portrait Camera and Premium Design | In Photos

Realme is all set to launch its Realme 16 Pro series in India in next month. The company has confirmed that the series will include 2 devices, Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The phone will go on sale through e-commerce platform Flipkart and company’s official website. 

Published By: Nikhil Satmukhi Published: December 30, 2025 16:09:34 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Realme 16 Pro
1/5
Realme 16 Pro series to launch in India on January 6

Realme 16 Pro

The Realme is all prepared for the launch of its upcoming flagship series Realme 16 Pro in India. The series will include two phones Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+

You Might Be Interested In
200MP Portrait Camera
2/5

200MP Portrait Camera

The Key highlight of the phone is its camera sensors. The phone features 200MP Samsung HP5 primary sensor and 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

LumaColor Algorithm
3/5

LumaColor Algorithm

The Realme 16 Pro series offers LumaColor Algorithm developed with TÜV Rheinland. The Algorithm enhance skin tone accuracy, depth of field, and lighting reconstruction.

You Might Be Interested In
Premium Luxury Design
4/5

Premium Luxury Design

The company has crafted luxury premium design known as Urban Wild Design. The phone will be available in three premium colours Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple.

You Might Be Interested In
Master of Brightness
5/5

Master of Brightness

The phones offers a peak brightness of 6500nits which make easy for users to use phone in outdoors even during shiny days

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS