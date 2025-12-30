Realme 16 Pro Arrives With 200MP Portrait Camera and Premium Design | In Photos
Realme is all set to launch its Realme 16 Pro series in India in next month. The company has confirmed that the series will include 2 devices, Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The phone will go on sale through e-commerce platform Flipkart and company’s official website.
Realme 16 Pro
The Realme is all prepared for the launch of its upcoming flagship series Realme 16 Pro in India. The series will include two phones Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+
200MP Portrait Camera
The Key highlight of the phone is its camera sensors. The phone features 200MP Samsung HP5 primary sensor and 50MP periscope telephoto lens.
LumaColor Algorithm
The Realme 16 Pro series offers LumaColor Algorithm developed with TÜV Rheinland. The Algorithm enhance skin tone accuracy, depth of field, and lighting reconstruction.
Premium Luxury Design
The company has crafted luxury premium design known as Urban Wild Design. The phone will be available in three premium colours Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple.
Master of Brightness
The phones offers a peak brightness of 6500nits which make easy for users to use phone in outdoors even during shiny days