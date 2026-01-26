LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison harmanpreet kaur latest world news ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison harmanpreet kaur latest world news ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison harmanpreet kaur latest world news ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison harmanpreet kaur latest world news ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison harmanpreet kaur latest world news ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison harmanpreet kaur latest world news ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison harmanpreet kaur latest world news ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison harmanpreet kaur latest world news ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Republic Day Special: 6 Best Patriotic Songs For Dance Performances In Schools And Colleges That Give You Goosebumps

Republic Day Special: 6 Best Patriotic Songs For Dance Performances In Schools And Colleges That Give You Goosebumps

As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, these patriotic songs continue to echo across schools, colleges, and public events, stirring pride and emotion.

From timeless classics to modern anthems dedicated to soldiers and freedom fighters, each song captures the spirit of India’s struggle, sacrifice, and democratic values making them perfect for powerful dance performances that truly give you goosebumps.

Check out these songs below that will give you ‘India’ feel.

(Photos Credit: All images are taken from X and modified in Canva)
Published By: Published: January 26, 2026 02:45:06 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Vande Mataram
1/6

Vande Mataram

This modern rendition of Vande Mataram became a symbol of national pride in the 1990s, inspiring generations with its soulful melody and patriotic energy.

You Might Be Interested In
Maa Tujhe Salaam
2/6

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Composed by A.R. Rahman, Maa Tujhe Salaam is an emotional anthem celebrating India as a mother figure, evoking pride, love, and unity across the nation.

Jai Ho
3/6

Jai Ho

Composed by A.R. Rahman, Jai Ho is a celebratory song that inspires joy, unity, and triumph, making it a favorite for patriotic dance performances.

You Might Be Interested In
Chak De! India
4/6

Chak De! India

From the iconic movie Chak De! India, this energetic song celebrates resilience, teamwork, and patriotism, making it a perfect choice for inspiring dance performances.

Jwalamukhi Kathunnoru
5/6

Jwalamukhi Kathunnoru

Featured in the 2008 Malayalam action film Kurukshetra, this stirring song showcases valor, patriotism, and heroism, making it a favorite for energetic Republic Day performances.

You Might Be Interested In
Des Rangila
6/6

Des Rangila

Des Rangila is an energetic song that captures the spirit, diversity, and festive colours of India, making it perfect for lively Republic Day dance performances.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS