  • 7 Rising Bollywood Actresses 2025 You Need To Know About

7 Rising Bollywood Actresses 2025 You Need To Know About

These actresses are not just the pretty faces, they are redefining beauty standards, talent and Gen Z power in Bollywood. From ott platform dominance to blockbuster debuts like Saiyaara, here are the 7 rising actresses who are heating up 2025.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
1/8

Aneet Padda

Her first debut is Saiyaara under Yash Raj Films. She is called the "National crush of 2025" as she stunned the audiences with her outstanding performance and elegance opposite Ahaan Pandey.

2/8

Shanaya Kapoor

Her first debut is "Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan" by Dharma Productions. Social media flooded by fan edits of her blindfolded performance. She is being hailed as Gen Z's Alia Bhatt in the making.

3/8

Khushi Kapoor

Her notable films include Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan. Khushi's sizzling chemistry with Ibrahim Ali Khan is making headlines.

4/8

Sahher Bambba

Her Ott hit was 'The Bads of Bollywood" directed by Aryan Khan. Her bold character showed her range. She is a style icon for fashion forward Gen Z baddies.

5/8

Wamiqa Gabbi

Her roles in Jubilee and Khufiya made her a critics' favorite. She also worked in the film "Bhool Chuk Maaf". She reportedly casted opposite Ayushmann Khurana in a social-drama thriller.

6/8

Sonia Rathee

Her sensuous screen presence meets natural acting which is the perfect OTT to big screen transition. She is also a trained singer and dancer.

7/8

Rastha Thadani

Her debut happened in Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. She is the daughter of Raveena Tondon, sharing the screen with Diana Penty and Ajay Devgan.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

