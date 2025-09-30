RM (Kim Nam-joon) Age, Net Worth, Solo Albums & Military Service 2025
RM, born September 12, 1994, is the leader of BTS and a globally acclaimed rapper, songwriter, and producer. Known for his solo albums including Indigo and various collaborations, RM has an estimated net worth of $20 million. As a South Korean citizen, he is scheduled for mandatory military service between 2025–2027. RM continues to influence fans worldwide with his music, leadership, and cultural impact.
RM - BTS Leader & Global Rap Icon
RM, leader of BTS, is celebrated for his rap skills, songwriting, and influence in spreading K-pop globally.
Age & Background
Born September 12, 1994, RM is 30 years old. He grew up in Ilsan, South Korea, showing early interest in music.
Net Worth 2025
RM’s estimated net worth is around $20 million, earned through BTS, solo albums, collaborations, and endorsements worldwide.
Solo Albums & Projects
RM’s notable solo works include the albums Indigo and his mixtapes, along with collaborations with artists like Wale and HONNE.
Mandatory Military Service
As a South Korean citizen, RM is scheduled for military service between 2025–2027, a requirement for all male citizens.
Global Influence & Legacy
RM has shaped global music trends, inspired millions of fans, and continues to promote K-pop and positive social messages worldwide.
Disclaimer
All information is based on publicly available sources and estimates. Actual net worth, solo projects, or military service dates may vary.