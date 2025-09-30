LIVE TV
  • RM (Kim Nam-joon) Age, Net Worth, Solo Albums & Military Service 2025

RM (Kim Nam-joon) Age, Net Worth, Solo Albums & Military Service 2025

RM, born September 12, 1994, is the leader of BTS and a globally acclaimed rapper, songwriter, and producer. Known for his solo albums including Indigo and various collaborations, RM has an estimated net worth of $20 million. As a South Korean citizen, he is scheduled for mandatory military service between 2025–2027. RM continues to influence fans worldwide with his music, leadership, and cultural impact.

By: Last Updated: September 30, 2025 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
RM - BTS Leader & Global Rap Icon
1/7

RM - BTS Leader & Global Rap Icon

RM, leader of BTS, is celebrated for his rap skills, songwriting, and influence in spreading K-pop globally.

Age & Background
2/7

Age & Background

Born September 12, 1994, RM is 30 years old. He grew up in Ilsan, South Korea, showing early interest in music.

Net Worth 2025
3/7

Net Worth 2025

RM’s estimated net worth is around $20 million, earned through BTS, solo albums, collaborations, and endorsements worldwide.

Solo Albums & Projects
4/7

Solo Albums & Projects

RM’s notable solo works include the albums Indigo and his mixtapes, along with collaborations with artists like Wale and HONNE.

Mandatory Military Service
5/7

Mandatory Military Service

As a South Korean citizen, RM is scheduled for military service between 2025–2027, a requirement for all male citizens.

Global Influence & Legacy
6/7

Global Influence & Legacy

RM has shaped global music trends, inspired millions of fans, and continues to promote K-pop and positive social messages worldwide.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

All information is based on publicly available sources and estimates. Actual net worth, solo projects, or military service dates may vary.

