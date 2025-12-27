LIVE TV
Salman Khan Birthday Special: From Aishwarya Rai Relationship to ‘Raped Woman’ Comment- Top 5 Most-Talked Controversies of Sultan Actor

Salman Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today, and the spotlight once again turns to the many moments that have defined his larger-than-life public persona. The 60-year-old celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with close friends and family in attendance. While the Sultan actor enjoys immense stardom and a loyal fan base, his career has also been marked by several controversies. 

Salman Khan Birthday
Salman Khan Birthday

Here’s a look back at the top five most-talked about controversies that include his much-discussed relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Salman Khan Blackbuck Poaching Case
Salman Khan Blackbuck Poaching Case

During the shooting of Hum Saath-Saath Hai in Jodhpur, Salman Khan was accused of hunting two endangered blackbucks. In 2018, a trial court sentenced him to five years in prison, but he was released on bail shortly after.

Salman Khan Hit-and-Run Case
Salman Khan Hit-and-Run Case

In September 2002, Salman Khan’s car ran over people sleeping on a pavement in Mumbai, resulting in the death of one and the injury of four. In 205, the Bombay High Court acquitted him of all charges due to insufficient evidence to prove that he was driving.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Relationship
Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Relationship

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s relationship was the talk of the town, but when the couple broke up, the industry witnessed shockwaves. As per reports, Aishwarya broke up with Salman Khan due to his overpossessive nature, which led to physical and verbal abuse.

Salman Khan’s Feud With Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan’s Feud With Shah Rukh Khan

As per reports, a heated argument broke out between the mega stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008, resulting in a physical altercation.

Salman Khan’s Raped Woman Comment
Salman Khan’s Raped Woman Comment

During the promotions of the film Sultan, Salman Khan compared his exhaustion from a grueling wrestling scene to that of a raped woman.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This article is based on past media reports and publicly available information. It does not intend to defame, insult, or hurt the sentiments of any individual or group. The content is presented solely for informational purposes, highlighting events that were widely reported and discussed at the time. Readers are advised to view the information in its proper context.

