Scandals That Nearly Shattered Bollywood Marriages

Bollywood, known for its glitz and glamour, has also been the backdrop for numerous high-profile relationships that faced turbulent times due to scandals and affairs. This photo gallery delves into some of the most shocking incidents that nearly led to the end of several prominent marriages in the industry. From rumors of infidelity to public disputes, these stories highlight the challenges faced by couples navigating love in the limelight. Each affair not only impacted the personal lives of the stars involved but also created a media frenzy, captivating audiences and fans alike.