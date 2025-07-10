Scandals That Nearly Shattered Bollywood Marriages
Bollywood, known for its glitz and glamour, has also been the backdrop for numerous high-profile relationships that faced turbulent times due to scandals and affairs. This photo gallery delves into some of the most shocking incidents that nearly led to the end of several prominent marriages in the industry. From rumors of infidelity to public disputes, these stories highlight the challenges faced by couples navigating love in the limelight. Each affair not only impacted the personal lives of the stars involved but also created a media frenzy, captivating audiences and fans alike.
mitabh Bachchan and Rekha: A Love Story Shrouded in Controversy
This image captures the enigmatic relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, two of Bollywood's most iconic stars. Their rumored affair, which became a hot topic among fans and media alike, was fueled by their passionate performances in the film "Silsila." Despite Amitabh's marriage to Jaya Bachchan, the speculation surrounding their relationship continues to intrigue audiences.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: From Professional Collaboration to Marriage
This image highlights the evolving relationship between Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, which began on the sets of the iconic film "Lagaan." Their bond, initially rooted in a professional partnership, transitioned into romance, contributing to Aamir's divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta. The couple later tied the knot, showcasing a significant shift in Aamir's personal life.
Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori: A Controversial On-Screen Affair
This image captures the intriguing yet controversial relationship between Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori during the production of "Kites." Allegations of an affair between the two co-stars surfaced, reportedly leading to turmoil in Hrithik's marriage with Sussanne Khan, which eventually ended in divorce. Their story reflects the complexities of relationships in the film industry.
Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra: A Controversial Connection
This image highlights the rumored relationship between Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra during the shooting of "Aitraaz." The speculation surrounding their closeness reportedly created tension in Akshay's marriage to Twinkle Khanna, leading to Twinkle's decision to ban him from working with Priyanka again.
Govinda and Rani Mukerji: A Rumored Affair
This image reflects the speculation surrounding Govinda's rumored affair with Rani Mukerji during the production of "Hadh Kardi Aapne." The alleged relationship caused significant strain in Govinda's marriage to Sunita Ahuja, with reports suggesting that she contemplated leaving him. In the end, Govinda chose to stay committed to his family.
Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman: A Tumultuous Affair
This image captures the controversial relationship between Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman during the making of "Abdullah." Allegations of a secret marriage and cohabitation surfaced, but the romance reportedly concluded on a negative note, highlighted by an incident where Zarine Khan allegedly attacked Zeenat Aman at a social gathering.