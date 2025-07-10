LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Scandals That Nearly Shattered Bollywood Marriages

Scandals That Nearly Shattered Bollywood Marriages

Bollywood, known for its glitz and glamour, has also been the backdrop for numerous high-profile relationships that faced turbulent times due to scandals and affairs. This photo gallery delves into some of the most shocking incidents that nearly led to the end of several prominent marriages in the industry. From rumors of infidelity to public disputes, these stories highlight the challenges faced by couples navigating love in the limelight. Each affair not only impacted the personal lives of the stars involved but also created a media frenzy, captivating audiences and fans alike.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Scandals That Nearly Shattered Bollywood Marriages - Gallery Image
1/6

mitabh Bachchan and Rekha: A Love Story Shrouded in Controversy

This image captures the enigmatic relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, two of Bollywood's most iconic stars. Their rumored affair, which became a hot topic among fans and media alike, was fueled by their passionate performances in the film "Silsila." Despite Amitabh's marriage to Jaya Bachchan, the speculation surrounding their relationship continues to intrigue audiences.

Scandals That Nearly Shattered Bollywood Marriages - Gallery Image
2/6

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: From Professional Collaboration to Marriage

This image highlights the evolving relationship between Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, which began on the sets of the iconic film "Lagaan." Their bond, initially rooted in a professional partnership, transitioned into romance, contributing to Aamir's divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta. The couple later tied the knot, showcasing a significant shift in Aamir's personal life.

Scandals That Nearly Shattered Bollywood Marriages - Gallery Image
3/6

Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori: A Controversial On-Screen Affair

This image captures the intriguing yet controversial relationship between Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori during the production of "Kites." Allegations of an affair between the two co-stars surfaced, reportedly leading to turmoil in Hrithik's marriage with Sussanne Khan, which eventually ended in divorce. Their story reflects the complexities of relationships in the film industry.

Scandals That Nearly Shattered Bollywood Marriages - Gallery Image
4/6

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra: A Controversial Connection

This image highlights the rumored relationship between Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra during the shooting of "Aitraaz." The speculation surrounding their closeness reportedly created tension in Akshay's marriage to Twinkle Khanna, leading to Twinkle's decision to ban him from working with Priyanka again.

Scandals That Nearly Shattered Bollywood Marriages - Gallery Image
5/6

Govinda and Rani Mukerji: A Rumored Affair

This image reflects the speculation surrounding Govinda's rumored affair with Rani Mukerji during the production of "Hadh Kardi Aapne." The alleged relationship caused significant strain in Govinda's marriage to Sunita Ahuja, with reports suggesting that she contemplated leaving him. In the end, Govinda chose to stay committed to his family.

Scandals That Nearly Shattered Bollywood Marriages - Gallery Image
6/6

Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman: A Tumultuous Affair

This image captures the controversial relationship between Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman during the making of "Abdullah." Allegations of a secret marriage and cohabitation surfaced, but the romance reportedly concluded on a negative note, highlighted by an incident where Zarine Khan allegedly attacked Zeenat Aman at a social gathering.

Scandals That Nearly Shattered Bollywood Marriages - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?