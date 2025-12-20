LIVE TV
  • Selfie Game Strong! 2025’s Top Front Camera Smartphones In India

Selfie Game Strong! 2025’s Top Front Camera Smartphones In India

By the year 2025, artificial intelligence has taken smartphone selfies to a whole new level with more precise skin tone matching and better autofocus. The guide at the end of the year lists the five best front cameras in India, which are the best for vlogging and high-resolution portrait masters.

iPhone 17 Pro Max
1/5
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Features a revolutionary 24MP square sensor that enables a "Center Stage" system to keep you perfectly framed during vlogs and calls. It is the industry leader for selfie video, offering unmatched 4K/120 fps Dolby Vision recording for professional-grade content creation.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
2/5
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Utilizes a high-speed Dual Pixel AF sensor combined with the new AI-powered ProVisual Engine to deliver incredibly sharp, true-to-life skin tones. It excels in low-light "Nightography" selfies, maintaining fine facial textures without the artificial smoothing seen in many competitors.

Vivo X300 Pro
3/5
Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

Boasts a 50MP Eye-Autofocus camera co-engineered with ZEISS that specializes in professional-grade portrait lighting and realistic bokeh. Its unique ability to track your eye ensures your face is never out of focus, even when you are moving or in a crowded group shot.

Google Pixel 10 Pro
4/5
Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Powered by the Tensor G5 chip, this phone uses "Real Tone" and "Camera Coach" AI to ensure every skin tone is captured with absolute accuracy. Its ultra-wide 42MP lens is perfect for massive group selfies, while the "Best Take" feature lets you swap expressions so everyone looks their best.

Vivo V60 Pro
5/5
Vivo V60 Pro

Vivo V60 Pro

A mid-range marvel featuring a 50MP "Group Selfie" camera paired with a physical Dual Aura Light LED flash hidden in the bezel. It is the best choice for those who frequently take photos in dark environments like clubs or late-night events where software-only flashes often fail.

