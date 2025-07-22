Seven Unforgettable Looks From The Devil Wears Prada – Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt And The Fashion That Stole The Show

- Home>
The Devil Wears Prada is a fashion classic for all time, not only for its unforgettable characters, but also for the iconic styles of their characters. From the eager and ambitious Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), to the stern Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), all of the characters presented their own style within the unforgiving world of fashion. Alongside, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci), and the rest of the team created great closets that were all layered up, powerful, and uniquely our own.
Here is a closer look at 7 iconic styles of the film that showcase these iconic characters.
The High-Fashion Ascent of Andy Sachs
This classic look demonstrates Andy's dramatic style transformation at Runway, fusing military-chic cool with fearless leather and an injection of bright green, marking her increasing confidence in the world of high fashion.
Polished NYC Style Of Andy Sachs
This outfit reflects Andy's elegant transformation, including a spotless white belted coat, dainty gloves, and a stylish newsboy hat. It captures her impeccable taste perfectly as she walks on the busy streets of New York City.
Miranda Priestly's Power Look
This photograph best captures Miranda Priestly's commanding presence and signature style. Her immaculate white blouse, pinched waistcoat, and trademark silver coiffure convey utter dominance and uncompromising insistence on perfection in the cutthroat fashion universe.
Miranda Priestly's Gala Elegance
Eyes are drawn here, however, by Miranda Priestly in this breathtaking black dress, exuding ageless elegance and her own aura of formidable authority. Her polished but dramatic jewelry and flawless coiffure finish an unmatched aura of elegance and authority.
Emily Charlton's Shopping Spree
Emily Charlton carelessly adds up some designer handbags, such as Hermès orange classic, as she is chattering on the phone, defining the high-stress, high-stride lifestyle of Runway. Her stylish plaid skirt and knee boots seal her position as fashion insider.
Emily Charlton's Edgy Assistant Style
Emily Charlton showcases her sharp, style-forward sensibility with this dark, edgy ensemble, including a quirky bolero and show-stopping belt. Her forceful pose and phone call solidify her indispensable role and fierce dedication within the Runway office
The Dark Elegance of the Gala
Miranda Priestly steps out in her dramatic black attire, surrounded by her devoted assistants Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton. In this scene, one observes their individual yet conflicting styles and their combined influence at a huge fashion occasion.