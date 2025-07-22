Seven Unforgettable Looks From The Devil Wears Prada – Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt And The Fashion That Stole The Show

The Devil Wears Prada is a fashion classic for all time, not only for its unforgettable characters, but also for the iconic styles of their characters. From the eager and ambitious Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), to the stern Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), all of the characters presented their own style within the unforgiving world of fashion. Alongside, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci), and the rest of the team created great closets that were all layered up, powerful, and uniquely our own.

Here is a closer look at 7 iconic styles of the film that showcase these iconic characters.