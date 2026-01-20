Shah Rukh Khan’s Joy Awards 2026 Photos Go VIRAL: Katy Perry, Millie Bobby Brown & Hollywood Stars Pose With SRK
Shah Rukh Khan broke the internet AGAIN! And this time, it’s not Bollywood, it’s a global appearance. He was spotted at Joy Awards 2026 and suddenly he’s posing with Hollywood stars like Katy perry and Millie Bobby Brown. Fans are going crazy because this looks like a Bollywood and Hollywood crossover nobody saw coming.
Shah Rukh Khan's Joy Awards 2026 Pics
SRK walked the lavender carpet at Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh. Fans loved seeing him represent Indian cinema on global stage. His presence created massive buzz across social media fan pages.
SRK with Katy Perry
Photos show SRK posing warmly with pop star Katy Perry. Fans called it a big international entertainment moment.
SRK with Millie Bobby Brown & Oscar Isaac
The same set of pictures included Millie Bobby Brown and Oscar Isaac at the event. Netizens were surprised to see SRK standing with such major Hollywood stars together.
SRK with Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae
SRK was also seen posing with Lee Jung-Jae. Their photo became one of the most shared frames from the event.
Joy Awards 2026 Photos Trending Online
The pictures were praised as a sign of cultural exchange. Reports also say SRK wasn't just attending, he even turned presenter at the show.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.