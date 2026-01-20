LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Shah Rukh Khan’s Joy Awards 2026 Photos Go VIRAL: Katy Perry, Millie Bobby Brown & Hollywood Stars Pose With SRK

Shah Rukh Khan’s Joy Awards 2026 Photos Go VIRAL: Katy Perry, Millie Bobby Brown & Hollywood Stars Pose With SRK

Shah Rukh Khan broke the internet AGAIN! And this time, it’s not Bollywood, it’s a global appearance. He was spotted at Joy Awards 2026 and suddenly he’s posing with Hollywood stars like Katy perry and Millie Bobby Brown. Fans are going crazy because this looks like a Bollywood and Hollywood crossover nobody saw coming. 

Published By: Published: January 20, 2026 14:24:30 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Shah Rukh Khan's Joy Awards 2026 Pics
1/6

Shah Rukh Khan's Joy Awards 2026 Pics

SRK walked the lavender carpet at Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh. Fans loved seeing him represent Indian cinema on global stage. His presence created massive buzz across social media fan pages.

You Might Be Interested In
SRK with Katy Perry
2/6

SRK with Katy Perry

Photos show SRK posing warmly with pop star Katy Perry. Fans called it a big international entertainment moment.

SRK with Millie Bobby Brown & Oscar Isaac
3/6
Shah Rukh Khan's Joy Awards 2026 Photos Go VIRAL: Katy Perry, Millie Bobby Brown & Hollywood Stars Pose With SRK

SRK with Millie Bobby Brown & Oscar Isaac

The same set of pictures included Millie Bobby Brown and Oscar Isaac at the event. Netizens were surprised to see SRK standing with such major Hollywood stars together.

You Might Be Interested In
SRK with Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae
4/6

SRK with Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae

SRK was also seen posing with Lee Jung-Jae. Their photo became one of the most shared frames from the event.

Joy Awards 2026 Photos Trending Online

The pictures were praised as a sign of cultural exchange. Reports also say SRK wasn't just attending, he even turned presenter at the show.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS