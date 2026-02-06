Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Inspired by THIS Drama? Release Date, Cast, Story & Box Office Clash With Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo
Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming film Tu Yaa Main, featuring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, is already generating significant buzz ahead of its release. The survival thriller is said to draw inspiration from this movie. Adding to the excitement, check Tu Yaa Main release date, cast, story, and more.
Tu Yaa Main Is Inspired by Which Drama?
Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main is said to draw inspiration from the 2018 Thai film The Pool. During an interview, Shanaya Kapoor revealed she consciously chose not to watch the original film before taking on the role, believing that staying away from it would allow her to bring a fresh and uninfluenced performance to the character.
Tu Yaa Main Release Date
Shanaya Kapoor’s Tu Yaa Main is set to release on theater on February 13, clashing with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s ‘O Romeo’.
Tu Yaa Main Cast
Shanaya Kapoor’s Tu Yaa Main cast includes Mona Singh, Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav, and Parul Gulati.
Tu Yaa Main Story
Tu Yaa Main follows what starts as an exciting getaway for two social media influencers but quickly spirals into a desperate fight for survival. What was meant to be an adventurous trip turns into a life-threatening ordeal as they face the dangers of the backwaters — and a deadly, calculating predator lurking nearby.
O Romeo Release Date
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s ‘O Romeo’ is also hitting the big theaters on February 13. The simultaneous release sets up a compelling box office clash, with audiences expected to choose between a survival thriller and a romantic drama on the same day. Industry watchers are keen to see which film will gain the upper hand during the Valentine’s week.