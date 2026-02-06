Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Inspired by THIS Drama? Release Date, Cast, Story & Box Office Clash With Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo

Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’

Tu Yaa Main Is Inspired by Which Drama?

Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main is said to draw inspiration from the 2018 Thai film The Pool. During an interview, Shanaya Kapoor revealed she consciously chose not to watch the original film before taking on the role, believing that staying away from it would allow her to bring a fresh and uninfluenced performance to the character.