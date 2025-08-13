LIVE TV
Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan: Top 7 Hot Looks That Broke The Internet

Shruti Haasan has served countless chic and glamorous looks- on screen and off screen. From traditional sarees to edgy Western outfits, she looks stunning in everything! Here are the top 7 iconic looks of Shruti Haasan that will leave you stunned:
By: Last Updated: August 13, 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
1/8

Backless saree look

Shruti is wearing a black backless saree with a sleek hairstyle. Her necklace and jhumkas speak volumes. She looks like a sexy villain in someone's story.

2/8

Sporty look

Shruti is wearing a sports bra paired with gym leggings. Her overall look is black. She looks energetic yet glamorous in this look.

3/8

Cat like pose

Shruti is sitting like a cat in her normal outfit. She's wearing basic yet increasing room temperature with her poses. Her wavy hair and big heels look stunning.

4/8

Black sheer dress

Shruti is wearing a sheer black dress in dhoti style. Her matching nails compliment the outfit beautifully. Her silver jewelry and bold makeup look amazing. She looks like a dominating beauty.

5/8

Black gothic dress

She looks just like the Wednesday series lead actress Jenna Ortega. Her dress with lace detailing gives elegant, goth vibes. The bun with two loose hair strands looks very intimidating.

6/8

Black jumpsuit

Shruti wore a black body fit jumpsuit with a deep neck. She's teasing with showing just a little. Her bold makeup shows her boss lady side.

7/8

Red slit dress

Shruti is wearing a red satin dress with a long slit, showing her long legs. Her pencil heels compliment the outfit. She's looking hot and intimidating.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

