  • 6 Side Effects Of Eating Too Much Beetroot That May Surprise You

6 Side Effects Of Eating Too Much Beetroot That May Surprise You

Beetroot is packed with nutrients, but overconsumption can lead to surprising side effects. These include beeturia (pink urine), kidney stone risk due to oxalates, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, and digestive issues like bloating. It may also impact mineral absorption. Enjoy in moderation to reap benefits without complications.

August 6, 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
1/7

Can Cause Kidney Stones

Beetroot is high in oxalates which, if eaten in large quantities and for long periods, could form kidney stones.

2/7

Can Cause Beeturia

When eating large amounts of beetroot, it may lead to red stool or urine. This condition is known as beeturia. It is harmless, but it can be alarming.

3/7

Can Cause Excessive Lowering of Blood Pressure

Beetroot lowers blood pressure; however, if you consume too much beetroot and also take blood pressure medication, it may lower blood pressure too much.

4/7

Can Cause Stomach Issues

Too much beetroot is high in fiber and FODMAP, which can cause gas, bloating, and sharp stomach cramps.

5/7

Can Spike Blood Sugar Levels

Beetroot has a medium glycemic index, but large amounts in one sitting may spike blood sugar levels - which is particularly important for diabetics.

6/7

Can Cause Allergic Reactions

Individuals have experienced rashes, hives and chills when consuming too much beetroot.

7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes.

