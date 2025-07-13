Sitaare Zameen Par “Sharma Ji” True Life Story That Will Give You Goosebumps
Rishi Sahni or popularly known as “Sharma ji” played a wonderful role in Sitaare Zameen Par. But, also in real life, Rishi is playing a wonderful role! Here is everything you need to know about Sharma JI’s real life story that will make you emotional.
Who is Rishi Sahni?
Rishi Sahni was born in Mumbai in a normal family. But god had different plans for him- he was born with Down Syndrome. Doctors told his parents he may never be able to walk.
Survivor and a Fighter
He fought Peripheral Neuritis, the inflammation or damage to the nervous system. Then later, he suffered from Seminoma, a form of cancer.
Bravery of his Mother
His mother, Aruna, a writer, believed in him no matter what. His father supported his every step. And Rishi? He chose to fight, with lots of love and courage.
National Gold Medalist
After years of training and therapy, his hard work started showing results. He did not just learn to walk- he learned to swim like a champion. In 1999, at the Special Olympics, USA, Rishi won Gold and Silver medals in swimming. He made history and made his nation proud.
Movie Star "Sharma Ji"
Later, he appeared in the film Sitaare Zameen Par as Sharma Ji. It was a small role but a big impact. But, the story does not stop here.
Award Winner
On 3rd December 2021, Rishi Sahni was honored by the Government of Maharashtra. he was called a "Pillar of Democracy".
Breaking Stereotypes And Becoming Inspiration
From a fragile child to a national pride, being told he could never walk to reaching heights, Rishi Sahni walks into history, with a heart that never gave up.
"Being born different is not the end- it can be the beginning of a truly extraordinary journey."
