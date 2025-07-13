Sitaare Zameen Par “Sharma Ji” True Life Story That Will Give You Goosebumps

Breaking Stereotypes And Becoming Inspiration

From a fragile child to a national pride, being told he could never walk to reaching heights, Rishi Sahni walks into history, with a heart that never gave up.

"Being born different is not the end- it can be the beginning of a truly extraordinary journey."



Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.