From Kaantha to Haal: Top 6 South Indian Movies Released in September 2025 in Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam You Shouldn’t Miss
September is full of action, romance, comedy and thriller in South Indian drama. Upcoming films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam are creating buzz among South fans. Many of these movies are available in multiple languages, including Hindi, for a wider range of audience. Here is a list of 6 blockbusters released/releasing in September 2025 in the South Indian cinema:
Kaantha (Tamil)
It was released on September 12, 2025. It is a historical drama full of emotions and action. The costumes and grand sets make it visually stunning.
Bad Girl (Tamil)
It was released on September 5, 2025. It is a thriller-drama with lots of emotions and suspense. It keeps you on the edge of your seat from the beginning to the ending.
Ghaati (Telugu)
It was released on September 5, 2025. it is a comeback action-drama with strong performances and gripping storyline. It has many intense fight-scenes.
They Call Him OG (Telugu)
It will be released on September 25, 2025. It is a high-energy action drama balancing the action with emotional moments. Its cast include Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Pawan Kalyan.
Haal (Malayalam)
It was released on September 12, 2025. It is a comedy-drama, offering a mix of love, emotions and soothing music. With Atif Aslam's Malayalam debut song, this movie became a hit.
Karam (Malayalam)
This movie will be released on September 25, 2025. It is an action-thriller directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. It keeps viewers hooked with suspenseful twists.
